Aged Cells Can Revert Into Stem Cells To Regenerate Damaged Tissue

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Researchers at the Technion have uncovered a surprising natural mechanism through which the body repairs itself: contrary to what was previously believed, mature, aged cells retain an extraordinary ability to “turn back time” and revert into active stem cells that regenerate damaged tissue.





The discovery, published in Nature Communications, challenges the prevailing view that the loss of stem cells in a tissue is an irreversible process that inevitably leads to tissue collapse and disease. According to this notion, significant regeneration of damaged tissue requires transplantation of external cells. The Technion researchers show that this is not entirely accurate and that the body itself can activate an internal “reprogramming” mechanism for repair.





In the study conducted by Prof. Ruby Shalom-Feuerstein and Dr. Shalini Dimri-Wagh from the Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine, the researchers used an innovative system that enabled them to label stem cells in the transparent cornea with a range of fluorescent colors and track their activity in living mice (Figure 3). The system also allowed them to eliminate the stem cells and examine the tissue’s ability to regenerate.



