BPA Replacements in Food Packaging Disrupt Ovarian Cell Function

Chemicals used to replace bisphenol A (BPA) in food packaging can trigger potentially harmful effects in human ovarian cells, according to McGill University researchers.





A new study examined several chemicals commonly used in price stickers on packaged meat, fish, cheese and produce found early signs of potential toxicity.





The findings, published in the journal Toxicological Sciences, raise concerns about the safety of BPA-free packaging and whether current regulations go far enough to protect consumers.

BPA substitutes disrupt gene expression

The research began with the 2023 discovery by Stéphane Bayen, Associate Professor in McGill’s Department of Food Science and Agricultural Chemistry, that label-printing chemicals like bisphenol S (BPS), a BPA replacement, were leaching through plastic wrap into the food. He teamed up with colleagues in reproductive toxicology to investigate what these substances could be doing inside the body.





Lab-grown human ovarian cells were exposed to four commonly used BPA substitutes: TGSA, D-8, PF-201 and BPS. Several of the chemicals, particularly TGSA and D-8, caused a buildup of fat droplets in the cells and changed the activity of genes that help cells grow and repair their DNA.





“These are major cellular functions,” said Bernard Robaire, co-senior author of the study and James McGill Professor in McGill’s Departments of Pharmacology & Therapeutics and Obstetrics & Gynecology. “Disrupting them doesn’t prove harm in humans, but it gives us a strong signal that these chemicals should be further investigated.”

Unregulated replacements under the radar

BPA is a chemical that can interfere with the body’s hormones, and has been linked to problems with fertility, early development and metabolism. Because of these risks, it has been banned in baby bottles and restricted in some products in Canada.





Many of the chemicals used to replace BPA are not regulated or routinely tested, the researchers explained.





“‘BPA-free’ is an incredibly misleading label,” said Robaire. “It usually means one bisphenol has been swapped for another, and there are more than 200 of them. Some may be just as harmful, or even worse. We need to test these compounds before they’re widely adopted, not after.”





Health Canada has now added all four substances to a list of chemicals requiring further investigation.





For consumers looking to err on the side of caution, Robaire suggests removing labels and plastic wrap from fresh foods before storing. He also recommends choosing items from the top of store display piles rather than the bottom, where pressure from stacking may push chemicals more deeply into the packaging and food.





Reference: Iskandarani L, Bayen S, Hales BF, Robaire B. High-content imaging and transcriptomic analyses of the effects of bisphenol S and alternative color developers on KGN granulosa cells. Toxicol Sci. 2025:kfaf096. doi: 10.1093/toxsci/kfaf096





