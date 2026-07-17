Breakdown in Immune Cell Interaction Linked to Aging





One of tissue-resident macrophages’ prime responsibilities is to swallow senescent cells. Especially important targets for this operation, the study showed, are some 100 billion neutrophils, produced daily, which start showing signs of senescence within 8 to 12 hours after entering the bloodstream. (Neutrophils that haven’t arrived at senescence yet but have lived long enough and seen enough to put out “kill me now” flags of surrender on their cell surfaces are fair game.)





But tissue-resident macrophages also grow old and tired and dyspeptic. As Andreasson and associates showed in a 2021 Nature paper, over the advancing years these long-lived cells become ever more prone to succumb to aging-associated inflammation and to propagate it.

A distress signal

Immune cells produce hormones called prostaglandins. One of the five varieties of prostaglandin, called PGE2, can exert diverse effects on a cell, depending on which type of surface receptor is expressed on that cell’s surface.





Of the various subtypes of receptors for PGE2, one designated EP2 is highly pro-inflammatory. Tissue-resident macrophages are loaded with EP2.





Infection, injury and toxic chemicals including the ones produced by our aging bodies increase PGE2 output. As the 2021 Nature paper showed, that output grows substantially as we grow older. So does the concentration of EP2 on tissue-resident macrophages.





It’s a one-two punch: PGE2’s pro-inflammatory influence increases with age. The resulting unrelenting inflammatory PGE2 stimulation on tissue-resident macrophages, the new study showed, downshifts these voracious cells’ ability to wolf down neutrophils. Senescent neutrophils then accumulate in tissues and blood.





Andreasson and her colleagues have previously shown that with aging, tissue-resident macrophages undergo a slow decay in their energy metabolism. “Once that starts, there’s a steady decline in a macrophage’s performance,” she said.





In the new study, she continued, “We’ve shown that when tissue-resident macrophages don’t have EP2 on their surfaces anymore or when that receptor is plugged up by a drug, this decline doesn’t happen.”

Block one receptor, rejuvenate many organs

Andreasson’s lab has bioengineered a mouse in which, at a time of the scientists’ choosing, the gene that’s a recipe for EP2 gets deleted - but only in tissue-resident macrophages. The subsequent disappearance of EP2 from these cells, the new study proves, reinvigorated the neutrophil-devouring process that PGE2 undermines.





For their experiments, the Stanford Medicine researchers studied younger normal mice (age 6 to 8 months) corresponding to late adolescence or early adulthood in humans; older normal mice (23 to 25 months), whose human counterparts would be in their 60s or 70s; and otherwise virtually identical older mice whose EP2-encoding gene had been deleted at 4 to 6 months of age (their “teenage” years).





The scientists identified 71 proteins, found in blood, whose levels were significantly altered in older normal mice. Of those proteins, 59 stayed at youthful levels in older mice whose tissue-resident macrophages lacked EP2. Many of these proteins originated in the liver.





“The liver is one of the body’s most tissue-resident-macrophage-enriched organs and a major contributor to aging-related changes in blood chemistry,” Andreasson said. “It’s the central organ determining the body’s metabolic rate.”





Smoldering senescent neutrophils, the study showed, accumulated in normal old mice’s livers, spleens and bone marrow - and, to a lesser extent, in all the many other bodily organs the researchers looked at.





But the organs of older mice lacking EP2 on their tissue-resident macrophages retained the lower neutrophil numbers of youth. These mice looked younger, leaner and more physically fit compared with control littermates. They evidenced less visceral fat and greater muscle mass. Their performance on tests of multiple organs’ function equaled that of young mice.





EP2 deletion reduced inflammation in the blood, liver, colon, heart, kidney and hippocampus (a brain region tightly tied to memory and navigation ability) in the older mice. Their speed, balance and forelimb grip strength resembled that of young animals.





Reducing EP2 action in older mice also preserved their memory capabilities. They could thread their way through a maze or recall previously encountered objects almost as well as younger mice - and far better than similarly old mice in whose tissue-resident macrophages EP2 remained functional.

Seeking drugs to target EP2

There are, today, no approved drugs that selectively shut down EP2 activity, although there are several that target PGE2. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory painkillers work by blocking PGE2 production, Andreasson said. (That’s how aspirin and similar drugs reduce pain, fever, swelling and redness, the “four horsemen” of inflammation.) But to greater or lesser degrees they all block other vital prostaglandins. Even PGE2 has beneficial properties when it binds to receptors other than EP2, rather than the detrimental inflammatory one examined in this study.





The investigators treated otherwise normal 22-month-old mice for two months with an EP2-inhibiting experimental drug.





This drug reduced total and senescent neutrophil counts in old mice toward youthful levels. In culture dishes, old age diminished - but the EP2-blocking drug likewise significantly restored - the mice’s tissue-resident macrophages’ ability to engulf and digest burnt-out neutrophils.





Finally, the team turned to a large database characterizing goings-on in all cell types in young, old and diseased human livers. This database revealed the same age-related neutrophil buildup, increased neutrophil senescence, tissue-resident-macrophage decline and heightened EP2 activity in older - and even more so, diseased - livers that the Stanford Medicine researchers had seen in mice. It was a first-time observation in human cells, according to Andreasson.





Targeting neutrophil clearance may yield big therapeutic benefits, she said: “We need to develop a safe drug” that incapacitates EP2 without disrupting upstream events such as PGE2 production.