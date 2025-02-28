"Bridge" Between Sister Cells Coordinates Cell Death in Mouse Embryos
New research shows how sister cells communicate to coordinate cell death in mouse embryos.
For the first time, a CRCHUM team has shown that, in mouse embryos, sister cells can communicate with each other through a bridge that allows them to die in a coordinated way.
Sister cells are a pair of cells that share the same mother cell. In a new study published in Developmental Cell, researchers led by Université de Montréal (UdeM) professor Greg FitzHarris show how the early mouse embryo gets rid of the defective or unneeded cells in pairs.
“Such a mechanism could serve to ensure the elimination of cells with a common adverse history, such as DNA damage or aneuploidy, an abnormal number of chromosomes in cells known to be one of the main causes of infertility,” said FitzHarris, a researcher at the UdeM-affiliated hospital research centre, the CRCHUM.
In the new study, first author Filip Vasilev, a former postdoctoral fellow in FitzHarris’ laboratory, shows that abscission, the final step of cell division, is delayed in the early mouse embryo, leaving sister cells connected by a stable cytoplasmic bridge.
In humans, apoptosis occurs during early development to eliminate unwanted cells, such as those between the fingers of a developing hand. It also plays an important role in the proper closure of the neural tube—the part of an embryo where the brain and spinal cord develop—and in the normal development of major heart vessels.
Death bridge
“One consequence of this bridge is that sister cells undergo apoptosis in unison,” said FitzHarris. “In other words, if one cell dies, so does its sister. In our study, we have shown that the apoptotic pairing is prevented when the bridge is eliminated. It plays a key role.”
The bridge acts as a true cell-to-cell communication channel, coordinating the clearance of pairs of cells with a similar developmental history.
The question of whether the coordination mechanisms observed by researchers in mice can be extrapolated to humans remains unanswered. FitzHarris’ team is currently studying human embryos.
Reference: Vasilev F, Mihajlović AI, Rémillard-Labrosse G, FitzHarris G. Long-lived cytokinetic bridges coordinate sister-cell elimination in mouse embryos. Dev Cell. 2025. doi: 10.1016/j.devcel.2025.01.002
