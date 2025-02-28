"Bridge" Between Sister Cells Coordinates Cell Death in Mouse Embryos

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

For the first time, a CRCHUM team has shown that, in mouse embryos, sister cells can communicate with each other through a bridge that allows them to die in a coordinated way.





Sister cells are a pair of cells that share the same mother cell. In a new study published in Developmental Cell, researchers led by Université de Montréal (UdeM) professor Greg FitzHarris show how the early mouse embryo gets rid of the defective or unneeded cells in pairs.





“Such a mechanism could serve to ensure the elimination of cells with a common adverse history, such as DNA damage or aneuploidy, an abnormal number of chromosomes in cells known to be one of the main causes of infertility,” said FitzHarris, a researcher at the UdeM-affiliated hospital research centre, the CRCHUM.





In the new study, first author Filip Vasilev, a former postdoctoral fellow in FitzHarris’ laboratory, shows that abscission, the final step of cell division, is delayed in the early mouse embryo, leaving sister cells connected by a stable cytoplasmic bridge.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE This bridge between sister cells allows the exchange of molecules that promote apoptosis, the process of programmed cell death in which the body rids itself of unneeded cells.

In humans, apoptosis occurs during early development to eliminate unwanted cells, such as those between the fingers of a developing hand. It also plays an important role in the proper closure of the neural tube—the part of an embryo where the brain and spinal cord develop—and in the normal development of major heart vessels.