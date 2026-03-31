Cell Analysis Tool Provides New Insights Into the Plant Actin Cytoskeleton

A research team led by Potsdam-based bioinformatician Prof. Dr Zoran Nikoloski has developed a computational approach and an accompanying tool that enables the detailed analysis and reconstruction of actin filamentous structures in plant cells. The tool, called the ‘Graph of Filaments over Time’ (GraFT), could revolutionise the study of filamentous structures in plant cells, as it enables the automated and highly precise tracking and tracing of filamentous structures. The results of the GraFT trials have now been published in the journal ‘ Science Advances’.

The actin cytoskeleton, a complex network of protein filaments within the cell, is crucial for the shaping, stability and movement of cells. Despite advances in cell biology, the precise analysis of these filaments, particularly their dynamics and spatial arrangement, remains a challenge. The “Graph of Filaments over Time” (GraFT) tool overcomes this hurdle through a comprehensive network-based approach utilising two-dimensional time-resolved image data.



In experimental tests, including studies on the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana, the researchers were able to accurately map and analyse complex filament networks using GraFT. The tool proved its worth not only in the investigation of cell structures under various physiological conditions, but also in modelling dynamic changes within the cytoskeleton.



Furthermore, GraFT provides valuable insights into plant cell biology. With the tool’s assistance, the researchers were able to observe how certain virulence factors, which enable infections and cause tissue damage, alter the properties of the actin cytoskeleton - findings that are crucial for understanding plant pathogen defence.



“GraFT enables fully automated analysis of spatio-temporal arrangements of actin filamentous structures and paves the way for understanding the effect of actin dynamics on diverse plant traits,” said Prof. Dr Zoran Nikoloski.



In addition to its impressive analytical capabilities, GraFT is also user-friendly; a freely available Python implementation and an online version ensure that researchers worldwide have access to this groundbreaking technology.



