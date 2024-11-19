Cell Models Reveal How Hepatitis E Viruses Attack Nerve Cells

Using a new cell model, researchers can for the first time study how hepatitis E viruses affect nerve cells.





Hepatitis E viruses (HEV) typically cause liver infections. They can, however, also infect other organs and cause neurological disorders. Little is yet known about how this process works. In a first, a research team headed by Michelle Jagst and Professor Eike Steinmann from the Department of Molecular and Medical Virology at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, in collaboration with Dr. Barbara Gisevius’ research group at Professor Ralf Gold’s Research Department of Neuroscience, has developed a cell model to study the interaction of the virus with nerve cells. Using this model, the researchers proved that the virus can infect the cells directly and that the cells can’t protect themselves against it through an immune response. The researchers published their findings in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) from 15. November 2024.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Hepatitis E is a common disease worldwide, but it often remains undetected. “There’s no precise data on how often the infection affects the neurological system,” says Michelle Jagst. What is known is that up to 11 percent of patients with certain neurological conditions such as Guillain-Barré syndrome and neuralgic amyotrophy either have HEV antibodies or are infected with the virus.