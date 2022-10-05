Cells Play "Molecular Roulette" To Determine Which Type of Antibody To Make

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

A new discovery about how cells make antibodies has revealed the surprisingly random way the body’s immune system defends against infection and disease.



The study, led by researchers at WEHI in Melbourne, Australia, showed cells responsible for making antibody proteins use a randomisation process to determine which type of antibody to make, behaviour that scientists have dubbed "molecular roulette".



Researchers have leveraged the critical insights to create a formula for predicting this allocation process, in a major step towards understanding why some people are biologically prone to developing diseases like asthma, autoimmune conditions and infections.





Antibodies are produced by immune cells to protect our body against disease by alerting the immune system to foreign invaders, like pathogens and viruses.



B cells are a type of immune cell (also known as B lymphocytes) that produce five different classes of antibodies, each tailored to defend the body against a specific bug – including bacteria and parasites.



Chief investigator Professor Phil Hodgkin said while understanding how cells use randomisation processes to make decisions has been a cornerstone of his work, discovering that B cells use a similar system when choosing antibodies was surprising.



“Instead of instructing every cell what to do as previously thought, our B cells are effectively running a little casino behind the scenes,” said Professor Hodgkin, Head of Immunology at WEHI.



“These immune cells are ultimately playing molecular roulette to allocate a certain number of cells to each antibody class, therefore triggering different outcomes through a game of chance.



“We have long known that B cells use a random gene shuffling process to make individual antibodies, but finding out that these cells deploy a general system to also choose the whole antibody class is a milestone discovery for the field.



“This finding is a significant step forward in understanding how these varying probabilities can impact individuals when it comes to their likelihood of developing certain diseases, while also broadening our understanding of how cells behave at the molecular level.”





Crucial predictions



Leveraging the mathematical expertise of their international colleagues and WEHI’s single-cell technologies, the team created a formula to better understand the B cell allocation process. The formula is based on a subset of well-defined molecules from the researchers’ models of infection.



First author Dr Miles Horton said the modelling brings the field the closest it has been to accurately predicting, for the first time, which antibody class a B cell will make, when the antibody will be made and whether a cell will choose to make a specific antibody class over another.



“This is crucial because we know that certain autoimmune conditions and infections can be triggered if this allocation process goes awry and if the wrong type of antibody is made,” he said.



“Our precise formula is a pivotal starting point in understanding how an individual’s molecular roulette tables (or genetic variations) can influence their predetermined likelihood of developing certain conditions, like asthma – a disease derived from a specific antibody class.”



Through this research, the team hopes to begin exploring how the immune system can be manipulated for therapeutic benefit in the future, to prevent this allocation process going wrong.



“Our ultimate goal is to go from a qualitative description of how the immune system behaves to a quantitative one, and this finding brings us a significant step closer to achieving that,” Dr Horton said.





Reference: Horton MB, Cheon H, Duffy KR, et al. Lineage tracing reveals B cell antibody class switching is stochastic, cell-autonomous, and tuneable. Immunity. 2022:S1074761322003971. doi: 10.1016/j.immuni.2022.08.004





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.