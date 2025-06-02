Cellular Stress in Aging Neurons Makes Them Vulnerable to Neurodegeneration

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

As the global population ages, the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) continues to rise. But the molecular mechanisms behind the deterioration of brain cells have remained elusive.





Now, a new study by University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers has found that old neurons have unique defects resulting from molecular stress that make them especially vulnerable to neurodegeneration.





“Aging has been a black box for a long time,” said corresponding author Gene Yeo, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine, and director of the university’s Center for RNA Technologies and Therapeutics and the Sanford Stem Cell Innovation Center at the Sanford Stem Cell Institute. “Nobody is really sure what an aged neuron looks like, how it behaves, or how it’s different from a young neuron.”





Yeo’s team created aged neurons in the lab by using a cell culture approach called transdifferentiation. This technique directly reprograms skin cells from human donors into neurons that appear old at the molecular level.





The team discovered that in comparison with young neurons, old neurons displayed hallmarks of molecular stress, such as halting growth and storing untranslated RNA and proteins in compartments called “stress granules” outside of the cell’s nucleus.





The molecular stress prevented the aged neuron cells from contending with new stress events. “It’s the neuronal equivalent of being so stressed that you catch a cold,” said first author Kevin Rhine, Ph.D., a postdoctoral research fellow in Yeo’s lab.





The researchers also found that: