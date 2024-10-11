CLEC14A Protein Blocks Osteoblast Maturation and Bone Formation





Dr. Amy Naylor, associate professor in the School of Infection, Inflammation and Immunology at the University of Birmingham said:





“In the last decade, a specific type of blood vessel cell was identified within bones. This blood vessel is called ‘type-H’ and is responsible for guiding bone-forming osteoblasts to the places where bone growth is needed. Now we have discovered that a protein called CLEC14A can be found on the surface of type-H blood vessel cells.





“In the experiments we performed, when CLEC14A protein is present the osteoblasts that were sharing a ride on the endothelial cells produce less bone. Conversely, when the protein is removed, they produce more bone.





“This additional understanding of how blood vessel cells control bone-forming osteoblasts under normal, healthy conditions provide an avenue to develop treatments for patients who have insufficient bone formation, for example in patients with fractures that do not heal, osteoporosis or with chronic inflammatory diseases.”





Lucy Donaldson, Director for Research & Health Intelligence at Versus Arthritis:





“We know that poor bone formation is an important driver of bone damage in osteoporosis and autoimmune inflammatory arthritis. This can lead to disability, pain, and fatigue which impacts people’s lives in many ways, including their ability to work, the time they spend with family and friends, and their wellbeing.





We're proud to have funded Dr Naylor's research which has improved our understanding of bone formation and remodelling. We hope these findings will eventually lead to new treatment approaches for people with musculoskeletal conditions. Whilst these findings are promising, we won’t rest until everyone with arthritis has access to treatments and interventions that let them live the lives they choose.”





Reference:

