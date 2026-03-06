Cloaked Stem Cells Show Promise as a Universal Donor Cell Line

Read time: 1 minute

A study published in Stem Cell Reports demonstrates that genetically engineered human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) can overcome immune rejection in mice with humanized immune systems, surviving for five months in a stringent transplantation model. The findings provide proof-of-principle for the development of a potential universal donor hPSC line designed to resist immune attack.





Led by Danny Chan, University of Hong Kong, China, and Andras Nagy, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Sinai Health, Toronto, Canada, the research team inserted eight immunosuppressive genes into a single hPSC line to render the cells resistant to immune rejection. When transplanted under the skin of mice reconstituted with a human immune system, unmodified hPSCs were rapidly rejected due to immunological mismatch. In contrast, the engineered cells survived until the end of the five-month experiment, effectively demonstrating that the cells were “cloaked” from immune recognition - even in the highly immunoreactive environment of the skin.





To enhance safety, the researchers incorporated an additional gene that renders the cells susceptible to a specific drug, enabling their elimination if unwanted growth occurs. This “SafeCell” switch was tested in the mouse model and successfully halted the growth of the transplanted cells.





As hPSC-derived cell therapies move into the clinic, including recent trials targeting Parkinson’s disease and Type I diabetes, immune rejection remains a major challenge. While autologous (patient-specific) hPSCs can reduce immune incompatibility, generating individualized cell products is time-consuming and costly. Genetic engineering strategies such as the one demonstrated in this study offer an alternative approach.





Although these results establish proof-of-principle that engineered universal donor hPSCs can evade immune responses in a preclinical model, further studies will be required to evaluate the long-term efficacy and safety of such cell products in future preclinical and clinical settings.





Reference: Tam V, Wong NCM, Poon ACH, et al. Genome-edited safe and immune-evasive human pluripotent cells: Potential solution for allogeneic therapies. Stem Cell Rep. doi: 10.1016/j.stemcr.2026.102850



