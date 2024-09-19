Cold Childhood Experiences Linked to Menopausal Hot Flashes

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Summary A study from UMass Amherst found that menopausal women with higher brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity are nearly three times more likely to experience bothersome hot flashes. Additionally, exposure to cold during childhood correlated with increased hot flash occurrences, suggesting ambient temperature may influence these sensations in menopause.

Key Takeaways Higher brown adipose tissue activity in menopausal women is linked to more frequent hot flashes. Childhood exposure to cold is associated with increased hot flash severity later in life. Understanding these connections may provide insights into managing menopausal symptoms.

New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst reveals links between menopausal hot flashes, cold experienced during childhood and increased activity in brown adipose tissue (BAT), which is a specialized fat that regulates body temperature by generating heat and activates before the body begins to shiver. BAT also has important health benefits: It increases metabolic rate and has an inverse relationship with obesity.





The study found that menopausal women with higher levels of BAT activity were nearly three times as likely to experience bothersome hot flashes. The research, involving 270 women ages 45 to 55 residing in Western Massachusetts, is published in the American Journal of Human Biology.

“When a menopausal woman is standing beside an ice hockey rink watching her kids practice and she feels hot and cold at the same time, maybe it’s because that brown adipose tissue is making enough heat to trigger a hot flash,” says biological anthropologist Lynnette Sievert, the paper’s principal investigator and professor of anthropology at UMass Amherst.

Lynnette Sievert, professor of anthropology at UMass Amherst