Crohn’s Disease Consists of Two Distinct Molecular Subtypes, Organoid Study Finds

Crohn’s disease — an autoimmune disorder — is characterized by chronic inflammation of the digestive tract, resulting in a slew of debilitating gastrointestinal symptoms that vary from patient to patient. Complications of the disease can destroy the gut lining, requiring repeated surgeries. The poorly understood condition, which currently has no cure and few treatment options, often strikes young people, causing significant ill-health throughout their lifetime.





One barrier to making progress in developing treatments has been the lack of preclinical animal models that accurately replicate this complex disease. Another is the extreme heterogeneity among patients in the clinic, making it difficult for clinicians to tailor therapies.





Previous studies of Crohn’s disease have derived organoids from pluripotent stem cells reprogrammed to become gut cells. Now, by studying organoids derived from adult stem cells in the gut tissue of Crohn’s disease patients — which more accurately replicated the traits of the disease — University of California San Diego researchers have discovered that the condition consists of two distinct molecular subtypes.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The findings, published in Cell Reports Medicine on September 26, 2024, could lay the foundation for improved diagnostics and the development of personalized treatment options based on which subtype a patient’s disease falls into.





The researchers sampled gut tissue from 53 Crohn’s disease patients during routine colonoscopies at the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at UC San Diego Health. The patients came from diverse backgrounds and presented with a variety of clinical symptoms. Scientists at the UC San Diego HUMANOIDTM Center of Research Excellence at UC San Diego School of Medicine, led by its director and the first author of the study, Courtney Tindle, created a “biobank” of patient-derived organoid cultures.





Organoids are tiny, lab-grown replicas of organs or tissues that closely mimic the behavior of their real-life counterparts. They are especially useful in medical research when animal models do not adequately represent the disease.





Previous studies of Crohn’s disease have derived organoids from pluripotent stem cells reprogrammed to become gut cells. However, developing the organoids from adult stem cells in gut tissue more accurately replicates the traits of the disease, according to senior author Pradipta Ghosh, M.D., professor of cellular and molecular medicine and executive director of the HUMANOIDTM Center.





“The pluripotent stem cells — whether derived from blood or skin cells, carry the genetic traits of the patient, but have no way to know the inflamed environment inside the patient’s gut,” said Ghosh. In contrast, the adult stem cells retain an epigenetic memory of the gut environment imprinted on the genetic background — including a history of bacterial colonization, inflammation, and altered oxygen and pH. “We show here that adult stem cell-derived organoids accurately mimic the inflamed gut, but the pluripotent cells fail, which reminds me of what Maya Angelou once said: ‘I have great respect for the past. If you don't know where you've come from, you don't know where you're going,’” she added.





Upon analysis, the researchers were surprised to discover that no matter how many clinically diverse patients they recruited, the organoids consistently fell into one of just two discrete molecular subtypes — each exhibiting unique patterns of genetic mutation, gene expression, and cellular phenotypes.





The two subtypes are:

Immune-deficient infectious-Crohn’s disease (IDICD), characterized by difficulty clearing pathogens, and an insufficient cytokine response by the immune system. These patients tend to form fistulas with pus discharge.

Stress and senescence-induced fibrostenotic-Crohn’s disease (S2FCD), characterized by cellular aging and stress. These patients tend to develop fibrosis — or scarring — of gut epithelial tissue, which may form strictures.





Ghosh believes the discovery of these two distinct molecular subtypes will lead to a shift in the traditional understanding of Crohn’s disease. Instead of classifying patients based on a large array of clinical symptoms, categorizing them by one of the two molecular subtypes could open the door to more personalized and effective management strategies.