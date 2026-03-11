Depression-Related Fatigue Linked to Altered Energy Production in Cells

Read time: 1 minute

Researchers may have discovered a new way to diagnose and treat major depression at the earliest stage of the condition, giving patients the best opportunity for recovery.





University of Queensland researchers, in collaboration with the University of Minnesota, analysed levels of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) – known as the “energy currency” molecule – in the brain and blood cells of young people with depression.









“This suggests that depression symptoms may be rooted in fundamental changes in the way brain and blood cells use energy,” Dr Tye said.