DNA Barcodes Enable Researchers To Trace a Cell's Destiny

It’s incredible to contemplate that every human starts from a single founder cell, called the zygote.





From that one founder, specialised cells are formed, building everything from our skin and brain to our blood and bones. Exactly how cells decide what to become – and how they are related – has long been a scientific mystery.





Determining what cells will go on to become is important not just for understanding normal development, but also for identifying when and why things go wrong, leading to disease and disorders.





Lead researcher Professor Shalin Naik said the new technology, which is already being used in numerous labs worldwide, enables scientists to trace the ultimate destiny of cells very early during embryo development.





“When life is a ball of just a few hundred cells, we discovered that some cells could individually give rise to every tissue in the body, while others were already destined to become a certain type of tissue, like brain, gut, limbs or blood” said Prof Naik, a WEHI laboratory head.





“What excites me most is the explosion of research LoxCode enables – it’s not every day you create a tool that’s widely used and has the power to transform what we understand about how our bodies work, at the deepest level.”





Study lead author and LoxCode inventor Dr Tom Weber said the tech is like shuffling and distributing a deck of cards, but at the DNA level.





“With LoxCode each cell is dealt a unique hand which is inherited by its descendants that form the organism. This creates a trackable barcode, allowing us to peer inside this fundamental process with unprecedented detail,” said Dr Weber.