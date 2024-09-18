Dynamic DNA Origami Systems Enable Targeted Molecular Cargo Release

Read time: 2 minutes

Summary Researchers led by Philip Tinnefeld have created DNA origami-based sensors capable of detecting lipid vesicles and delivering molecular cargo using fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET). Their work opens avenues for biotechnological applications, such as targeted therapies and enhanced understanding of cellular processes.

Key Takeaways The DNA origami sensor detects lipid vesicles by measuring distance changes in fluorescent labels using smFRET. The system can transfer molecular cargo to vesicles, potentially aiding in targeted therapies like vaccines. New studies reveal controllable conformational changes in DNA origami, enabling targeted cargo release during molecular reactions. In the world of nanotechnology, the development of dynamic systems that respond to molecular signals is becoming increasingly important. The DNA origami technique, whereby DNA is programmed so as to produce functional nanostructures, plays a key role in these endeavors. Teams led by LMU chemist Philip Tinnefeld have now published two studies showing how DNA origami and fluorescent probes can be used to release molecular cargo in a targeted manner.

In the journal Angewandte Chemie, the researchers report on their development of a novel DNA-origami-based sensor that can detect lipid vesicles and deliver molecular cargo to them with precision. The sensor works using single-molecule Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (smFRET), which involves measuring the distance between two fluorescent molecules. The system consists of a DNA origami structure, out of which a single-stranded DNA protrudes, which has been labeled with fluorescent dye at its tip. If the DNA comes into contact with vesicles, its conformation changes. This alters the fluorescent signal, because the distance between the fluorescent label and a second fluorescent molecule on the origami structure changes. This method allows vesicles to be detected. Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Sensor is transferred precisely In a second step, the system can be used as a means of transporting molecules, with the sensing strand serving as molecular cargo that can be transferred to the vesicle. Through a further modification of the system, the researchers were also able to precisely control the transfer of the cargo.

Lipid vesicles play a key role in many cellular processes, such as molecular transport and signal transmission. As such, the ability to detect and manipulate them is particularly interesting for biotechnological applications like the development of targeted therapies. The approach laid out here could show a way to load lipid nanoparticles with a precisely defined number of molecules in applications such as vaccines. “Our system also offers promising approaches for biological research when it comes to better understanding and controlling cellular processes at the molecular level,” says Tinnefeld.