We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Embryonic Cells Coordinate in the Same Way as Hearing Cells

Researchers have discovered that embryonic cells coordinate their behavior using the same mechanisms found in hearing.

News  
Published: July 4, 2025 
Original story from the Max Planck Institute
A cluster of cells, with one in focus showing internal structures.
Credit: Colin Behrens/ Pixabay
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

Like all complex organisms, every human originates from a single cell that multiplies through countless cell divisions. Thousands of cells coordinate, move and exert mechanical forces on each other as an embryo takes shape. Researchers at the Göttingen Campus Institute for Dynamics of Biological Networks (CIDBN), the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organisation, and the University of Marburg have now discovered a new way that embryonic cells coordinate their behaviour. This involves molecular mechanisms previously known only from the process of hearing. The researchers attribute the fact that such different cells use the same proteins for two such different functions to their evolutionary origin. The results were published in Current Biology.


The interdisciplinary research team used an unusual combination of methods from developmental genetics, brain research, hearing research and theoretical physics to make a surprising discovery in cell communication: they found that in thin layers of skin, cells register the movements of their neighbouring cells and synchronise their own tiny movements with those of the others. Groups of neighbouring cells thus pull together with greater force. Thanks to their high sensitivity, the cells coordinate very quickly and flexibly as these subtle forces are the fastest signals travelling across embryonic tissue. When the cells were genetically deprived of their ability to “listen” to each other, the entire tissue changed and development was delayed or failed altogether.


The researchers integrated cellular coordination into computer models of the tissue. These models showed that the “whispering” among neighbouring cells leads to an interwoven choreography of the entire tissue and protects it from external forces. Both effects were confirmed by video recordings of embryonic development and further experiments. “Using AI methods and computer-assisted analysis, we were able to examine about a hundred times more cell pairs than was previously possible in this field,” explains Dr Matthias Häring, group leader at the CIDBN and co-author of the study. “This big data approach gives our results the high level of accuracy needed to reliably get to the bottom of these delicate interactions between cells.”

Subscribe to Cell Science updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


The mechanisms revealed here in embryonic development were already known to play a role in the process of hearing. For instance, when very quiet sounds are heard, the hair cells in the ear, which convert sound waves into nerve signals, react to tiny mechanical movements. At the threshold of hearing, the cell protrusions bend over distances of only a few atomic diameters. The ear is so sensitive because of special proteins that convert mechanical forces into electrical currents. Until now, almost no one suspected that such sensors of force also play an important role in embryonic development. In principle, this is possible because every cell in the body carries the genetic blueprints for all proteins and may use them as needed.


The phenomenon could also provide insights into how the perception of force at a cellular level has evolved. “The evolutionary origin of these force-sensitive ion channel proteins probably lies in our single-celled ancestors, that we share with fungi and which emerged long before the origin of animal life,” explains Professor Fred Wolf, Director of the CIDBN and co-author of the study. “But it was only with the evolution of the first animals that the current diversity of this protein type emerged.” Future work should determine whether the original function of these cellular “nanomachines” was to perceive forces inside the body rather than, as in hearing, to perceive the outside world.


Reference: Richa P, Häring M, Wang Q, et al. Synchronization in epithelial tissue morphogenesis. Curr Biol. 2025;35(11):2495-2508.e4. doi: 10.1016/j.cub.2025.03.066


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter