Fibroblasts Consist of Distinct Populations With Specialized Functions

Fibroblasts play a central role in maintaining healthy tissue structures, as well as in the development and progression of diseases. For a long time, these specialised connective tissue cells were thought to represent a single, uniform cell type. A recent publication by researchers at the University of Leipzig Medical Center shows that fibroblasts in human tissue actually consist of distinct populations with specialised functions. This heterogeneity is key to developing targeted therapies in regenerative medicine and in the treatment of diseases. The findings have been published in the renowned journal Nature Cell Biology.





Fibroblasts are specialised connective tissue cells that play a key role in wound healing and tissue regeneration. The recent scientific publication from the University of Leipzig Medical Center shows that fibroblasts respond differently depending on the organ and disease context. Their functions are shaped by their embryonic origin, tissue-specific signals, and pathological stimuli. These specialised cells are not only involved in tissue repair and remodelling, but also influence the immune system and the development of diseases such as cancer, fibrosis and chronic inflammatory conditions.





“Until now, our understanding of fibroblast diversity has been based primarily on studies in animal models. This new review is the first to compare and integrate extensive human studies that have used modern single-cell technologies. This approach makes it possible to combine findings from different human studies, creating a comprehensive picture of the various origins and functions of human fibroblasts,” says Professor Sandra Franz, lead author of the study from the University of Leipzig Medical Center.





This deeper understanding of cellular heterogeneity opens up new avenues for the development of targeted therapies. In the future, it may be possible to specifically address certain fibroblast subtypes – for example, to promote tissue repair or to inhibit pathological processes such as tumour growth. This is particularly significant for regenerative medicine and the treatment of chronic diseases.





The authors of the study – Dr Marta Torregrossa, Professor Jan C. Simon, and Professor Sandra Franz (all from the University of Leipzig Medical Center), together with Dr Yuval Rinkevich (Helmholtz Munich) – are conducting joint research as part of the ZellTWund project. Their aim is to further characterise regeneration-promoting fibroblast subtypes and their roles in health and disease – thereby paving the way for new therapeutic approaches. Translating these findings into clinical applications remains a key challenge for the coming years, the Leipzig researchers conclude.





Reference: Torregrossa M, Davies L, Hans-Günther M, Simon JC, Franz S, Rinkevich Y. Effects of embryonic origin, tissue cues and pathological signals on fibroblast diversity in humans. Nat Cell Biol. 2025;27(5):720-735. doi: 10.1038/s41556-025-01638-5





