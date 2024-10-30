Hamster Cells Adapted To Photosynthesize With Algae Chloroplasts

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers in Japan have achieved a milestone in cellular biology by embedding chloroplasts from algae into hamster cells, creating photosynthetic animal cells that survive and continue photosynthesizing for at least two days. This unique approach may one day support the growth of artificial tissues, where oxygen scarcity is a common limitation.

Breaking boundaries in cellular biology

In a field that has historically focused on distinct roles of plant and animal cells, the idea of implanting chloroplasts – organelles in plants and algae that convert sunlight into energy – into animal cells has long been considered unfeasible. Previous studies suggested that animal cells would digest chloroplasts before they could function, but this study challenges that belief. Led by scientists at the University of Tokyo, the team not only confirmed that chloroplasts could survive within hamster cells but also demonstrated ongoing photosynthetic activity via electron transport, a key process for energy conversion in plants.

“As far as we know, this is the first reported detection of photosynthetic electron transport in chloroplasts implanted in animal cells” Professor Sachihiro Matsunaga

Photosynthetic process verified in animal cells

To assess the activity within these modified cells, the researchers used several imaging methods, including confocal and electron microscopy, allowing them to examine structural changes in chloroplasts housed in hamster cells. Additionally, the study employed pulse amplitude modulation fluorometry, a light-based method for measuring photosynthetic function, to verify the electron transport process that powers photosynthesis was active within these animal cells. This process continued for approximately two days after chloroplast introduction.

Supporting tissue growth with chloroplasts

This breakthrough may eventually aid tissue engineering, where oxygen supply issues hinder the development of artificial tissues. Lab-grown tissues often suffer from hypoxia, which limits cell division and tissue growth due to insufficient oxygen. The addition of photosynthetic cells capable of generating their own oxygen could help counteract this, offering an internal oxygen supply and potentially fueling cell growth. Researchers suggest this could open possibilities for applications in regenerative medicine, including artificial organs, meat and skin sheets, which require complex cell layering and sustained oxygen levels.

Path to “planimal” cells

The team’s next phase of research focuses on the potential benefits chloroplasts can provide beyond oxygen generation. Early observations indicate that hamster cells containing chloroplasts demonstrated increased cell growth rates, likely due to chloroplast-generated carbon sources, though further studies are needed to explore these effects. Future research aims to clarify how chloroplasts and host cells might exchange nutrients and other substances, potentially unlocking a new category of “planimal” cells that merge plant and animal characteristics for various applications in biotechnology.

“We expect planimal cells to be game-changing cells, which in the future can help us achieve a ‘green transformation’ to a more carbon-neutral society. We will continue to develop innovative biotechnologies with the aim of realizing a sustainable society and the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.” Professor Sachihiro Matsunaga





Reference: Aoki R, Inui Y, Okabe Y, et al. Incorporation of photosynthetically active algal chloroplasts in cultured mammalian cells towards photosynthesis in animals. Proc Jpn Acad, Ser B, Phys Biol Sci. 2024. doi: 10.2183/pjab.100.035



