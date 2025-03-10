Heat-Activated Receptor Could Unlock New Pain Therapies

Touch a hot plate and your hand flies back. While the response is almost instant, researchers are still working to better understand the molecular mechanisms behind these sensations of heat and pain.

Now, investigators at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences have uncovered how heat causes a critical receptor protein within cells to unfold and relay pain. This newfound activation mechanism could open up new therapeutic targets for treating pain and contribute to development of needed alternatives to opioids.

This research is described in a Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences (PNAS) paper published Jan. 7.

How Heat Activates Protein Receptor

Within cell membranes, ion channel receptors typically activate in response to electrical, chemical, or other specific stimuli, explains Feng Qin, PhD, professor of physiology and biophysics and senior author of the PNAS paper. These proteins act like gateways, opening and closing to permit the passage of ions critical to cell communication.

Researchers have long investigated the ion channels known as TRP (transient receptor potential) channels. They’ve focused particularly on TRPV1, a receptor found at the endings of peripheral nerves in the skin that’s integral to detecting temperature and pain and also responds to capsaicin, the component that makes chili peppers spicy.

How these receptors detect temperature has not been well understood, however. As opposed to a specific chemical or molecular stimulus triggering a designated sensor, the investigators’ research suggests that heat itself causes the receptors to become unstable and partially unfold, causing activation. Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE Proteins typically maintain structural stability to function correctly, yet the partial unfolding appears to be essential for activation — an unusual finding for ion channels, says Dinesh Indurthi, PhD, a research scientist in Qin’s lab. “This study actually shows that these TRPV channels in fact partially unfold as a part of their activation mechanism,” says Indurthi. “That is a new paradigm.”

Exploring Protein’s Structural Unfolding

While the team’s previous research sought to conceptualize much of this work, the current paper details molecular evidence behind these findings, says Qin, who also directs the Biophysics Graduate Program.

When exposed to heat, the receptor protein typically transitions uniformly from a closed to open activated state. So when the research team altered the protein’s temperature-sensing abilities, it still opened but in an uncoordinated, erratic manner. This observation suggests that its opening relies on how heat affects its overall structure rather than activation of a particular sensor.

Further, the receptors were observed unfolding within the temperature range in which they’re supposed to detect. That, Qin notes, is unusual because a receptor would typically need to remain stable in order to detect and relay signals.

To carry out these investigations, the researchers have used technology capable of very quickly generating heat — jumping from room temperature to 60 or 70 degrees Celsius in a mere half millisecond — to mimic the receptors’ speedy functioning. Think of how quickly your hand flies back from a hot plate, which requires not only sensing the heat, but relaying the message to your brain, sending another message back to your hand, and, finally, retracting.

The researchers also used a technique called differential scanning calorimetry, or DSC, which measures heat flow across materials as the temperature changes, to evaluate the receptors’ thermal transitions.

Findings Could Prompt New Pain Therapies