How Cells Coordinate During Embryonic Development

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: Less than a minute

During embryonic development, thousands of cells divide and move collectively, sculpting the main body axes from an initially symmetric ensemble of cells. Understanding the mechanisms that coordinate this collective behavior remains a significant challenge in biology and the physics of living systems, but a better understanding could have implications in health and science, from medicine to biomaterials.





Now researchers have discovered that avian embryos — established models for studying human development — control their size and shape using modular, independent physical mechanisms.





“Physical principles offer remarkable insight into how similar cells self-organize into complex, functional forms.” - Assistant Professor of Physics Mattia Serra





Clarifying the modular mechanisms that regulate the emergent embryo geometry (size and shape) helps further our understanding of the evolutionary plasticity of natural embryos and suggests strategies for engineering synthetic ones.





Reference: Serrano Nájera G, Plum AM, Steventon B, Weijer CJ, Serra M. Control of tissue flows and embryo geometry in avian gastrulation. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):5174. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-60249-8





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.