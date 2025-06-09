We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

How Cells Coordinate During Embryonic Development

Researchers have offered new insights into how cells divide and move collectively during embryonic development.

News  
Published: June 9, 2025 
| Original story from the University of California, San Diego
Proteins in a developing embryo are labelled in red and blue.
The experimental image shows two proteins -- myosin (cyan) and actin (red) -- in a chick embryo during gastrulation, highlighting the main body axes and the dominant force-generating regions (cyan). Credit: Guillermo Serrano Najera
Read time: Less than a minute

During embryonic development, thousands of cells divide and move collectively, sculpting the main body axes from an initially symmetric ensemble of cells. Understanding the mechanisms that coordinate this collective behavior remains a significant challenge in biology and the physics of living systems, but a better understanding could have implications in health and science, from medicine to biomaterials.


Now researchers have discovered that avian embryos — established models for studying human development — control their size and shape using modular, independent physical mechanisms.


“Physical principles offer remarkable insight into how similar cells self-organize into complex, functional forms.” - Assistant Professor of Physics Mattia Serra


Clarifying the modular mechanisms that regulate the emergent embryo geometry (size and shape) helps further our understanding of the evolutionary plasticity of natural embryos and suggests strategies for engineering synthetic ones.


Reference: Serrano Nájera G, Plum AM, Steventon B, Weijer CJ, Serra M. Control of tissue flows and embryo geometry in avian gastrulation. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):5174. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-60249-8


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

