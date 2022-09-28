How Do Cells Make Differentiation Decisions?

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "How Do Cells Make Differentiation Decisions?"

Complete the form below to unlock access to this Audio Article: "How Do Cells Make Differentiation Decisions?"

Cells are constantly making decisions that lead to differentiation. For instance, cells in an embryo make a series of decisions that determine whether they will become neurons in some cases and muscle cells in others. How do cells make these decisions?





Researchers at Texas A&M University and North Carolina State University are determining how cells facilitate decision-making processes. Through this work, they hope to precisely measure the concentrations of specific vital signaling proteins within cell tissues. In addition, they will use the measurements to develop mathematical models that can predict and control cellular differentiation.





This study was recently published in ACS Omega.





“We want to understand differentiation decisions, so we can ultimately harness them,” said Dr. Gregory Reeves, an associate professor in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M. “We are engineering tools to understand cell differentiation and describe the processes through equations. To accomplish these tasks, we need to understand the concentrations of the proteins in live tissues.”





However, determining the concentrations of key signaling proteins can be extremely difficult. To combat this issue, Reeves collaborated with North Carolina State University researchers who used an experimental and analytical framework to develop mix-and-read assays. Mix-and-read assays mean that critical reagents are placed in combination with a lysed cell, allowing for luminescence detection if the target protein is present.





The researchers then used a protein engineering technique to create two proteins that bind strongly to a target protein — in this case, lysozyme. These two protein binders are fused to two halves of luciferase, an enzyme that creates bioluminescence, as you would see in a firefly.





"When the target protein is bound by the two engineered protein binders, it brings the two halves of luciferase together to create bioluminescence, which we can use to take measurements," Reeves said.





Researchers from Reeves’ lab analyzed a mathematical model of this method to predict how much bioluminescence results from the binding events, allowing them to determine the sensitivity of the assay. This, in turn, will help researchers gain a deeper understanding of how and why cells make differentiation decisions.





The broader impacts of this study include using this technique to detect the presence of target proteins, such as antibodies or upregulated cancer markers, in a cellular lysate.





“Other applications, which we will use in my lab, include allowing us to cleanly measure some proteins that were not able to be measured previously in live tissues,” said Reeves.





The researchers also hope to further apply these methods to other classes of molecules that are difficult to detect in live tissues, such as mRNA.





Reference: McArthur N, Cruz-Teran C, Thatavarty A, Reeves GT, Rao BM. Experimental and analytical framework for “mix-and-read” assays based on split luciferase. ACS Omega. 2022;7(28):24551-24560. doi: 10.1021/acsomega.2c02319



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.