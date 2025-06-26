We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

How Do Cells Respond to Exercise and Physical Activity?

Researchers have uncovered a novel mechanism that dictates how cells respond to exercise.

News  
Published: June 26, 2025 
Original story from the Perron Institute
A person in shorts, t-shirt and trainers runs along a path surrounded by shrubbery.
Credit: Jenny Hill/ Unsplash
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Scientists at the Perron Institute for Neurological and Translational Science and The University of Western Australia have made a significant breakthrough in understanding how cells in our body respond to physical activity and exercise. They’ve discovered a direct mechanical signal that travels from outside the cell into the energy-producing parts of the cell, which could change the way we think about exercise and its benefits. 


The international study, led by Dr Ziming Chen and Professor Minghao Zheng was published in Science Advances overnight (26 June)The researchers found that a protein production factory in the cell, called the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), can sense external mechanical forces, such as stretching or strain, and transmit them deep into the cell. This process helps regulate energy production in the cell and maintains tissue health. 


“Cells constantly experience physical forces, especially in load-bearing tissues such as tendon, muscle, and lung,” said Dr Ziming Chen, Postdoctoral scientist at UWA School of Biomedical Sciences and the first author of the paper. “We found that the ER plays a central role in converting these mechanical cues into metabolic responses, controlling how cells produce energy and prevent tissue damage.” 

Subscribe to Cell Science updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


The team used custom-designed bioreactors and a suite of advanced genetic and microscopy techniques to study the effects of mechanical strain on cells. They discovered that while moderate physical activity and exercise can enhance energy production in cells, excessive strain or injury can disrupt this process, leading to cellular damage. They identified a “sweet spot” of mechanical loading that can boost energy production and promote cellular health. 


Professor Zheng, leader of the research team at UWA and Perron Institute and senior corresponding author of the paper said “This research has significant implications for understanding how our tendons and ligaments respond to exercise and physical activity.” 


“This discovery could lead to a better understanding of how to prevent injuries and improve tissue health, opening the door for new treatments that mimic the benefits of exercise, particularly for patients with neurodegenerative conditions, such as motor neurone disease, who are unable to engage in physical activity. It could also have broader implications for various conditions including tendinopathy, osteoporosis, hypertension and asthma.” 


Reference: Chen Z, Chen P, Li J, et al. External strain on the plasma membrane is relayed to the endoplasmic reticulum by membrane contact sites and alters cellular energetics. Sci Adv. 2025;11(26):eads6132. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.ads6132


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter