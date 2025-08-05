How Sweet Receptors Detect Sweeteners

Sweet taste receptors are proteins in taste buds that detect sugar and other sweeteners, but the mechanism underlying how they elicit a sweet response has been unclear. Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital used cryo-electron microscopy to uncover the sweet taste receptor’s full range of motion as it binds the sweeteners sucralose and advantame, revealing a previously unknown mechanism of activation. This study provides unique insight into how these receptors trigger the sweet sensation and offers guidance to the design of more effective sweeteners. The results were published today in Cell Research.





The human sweet receptor is part of a protein family called the class C G protein–coupled receptors (GPCRs) and comprises two proteins: TAS1R2 and TAS1R3. Scientists did not fully understand how the receptor changes its shape when a sweet molecule binds to it.





“There’s a lot of functional data accumulated in the literature, but without capturing the receptor’s full range of motion, it’s tough to understand the molecular mechanism,” said corresponding author Chia-Hsueh Lee, PhD, St. Jude Department of Structural Biology. “That’s why we decided to use a structural approach to study this receptor.”





Through structural and functional studies, the researchers found a new state for the sweetness taste receptor. The new state complements unbound and bound structures of the receptor and appears to represent the fully activated state of the receptor.