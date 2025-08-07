How the Heart Develops Its Complex Structure

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

The heartbeat is synonymous with life. It’s one of the of the first essential functions to begin during development and to end at death.





“The heart is one of the first organs to form and function during development,” explains Rashmi Priya, head of the Crick’s Organ Morphodynamics Lab. “As the embryo grows, the heart continues to develop, expanding from a simple tube-like structure to a complex 3D pump."





In new research published in Developmental Cell today, scientists in Rashmi’s lab have examined a specific stage of this development – the growth of muscular ridges called trabeculae.





As study lead and postdoctoral fellow in the lab, Toby Andrews describes, “during early development, the inner surface of the heart forms a complex meshwork of these trabeculae. These structures must form in the right amount to ensure proper heart function. Defects in trabeculae formation are associated with several heart diseases called cardiomyopathies.”





Their work has revealed that the formation of trabeculae is driven by feedback between heartbeats and cell shape changes.

A transparent model