Key Cell Division Limiting Factor Identified

For almost 60 years, scientists have tried to understand why DNA doesn’t replicate wildly and uncontrollably every time a cell divides – which they need to do constantly. Without this process, we would die.





These essential, ongoing cell divisions involve a cell copying its unique genetic material, DNA, and then forming new cells. Cells know exactly when and how to do this during the roughly 24 hours it takes to complete a division, and they also know what type of cell they should become: a liver cell, a brain cell, or a skin cell.





If cells were to launch into random DNA replication, they would quickly run out of resources, and the timing could be disastrous. For example, all proteins and other components needed for division must be produced in the first hours and ready on the “spare parts shelf” before DNA replication begins.