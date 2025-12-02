Key Molecular Mechanism in Cell Communication Identified

The study was led by Professor Albert Lu, from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Barcelona and the CELLEX Biomedical Research Centre (IDIBAPS-UB), and María Yáñez-Mó, from the Severo Ochoa Centre for Molecular Biology (CSIC-UAM). Professor Carles Enrich, also from the same faculty (IDIBAPS-UB), participated in the study.





According to Albert Lu, "understanding how receptor cells take up and process extracellular vesicles is essential to understanding how our body communicates at the molecular level." He continues, "Furthermore, this knowledge is key to harnessing the therapeutic and diagnostic potential of these vesicles, since their effectiveness depends on being able to target them and ensure they are taken up by the appropriate target cells."

An innovative methodology based on the CRISPR technique

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are nanoparticles secreted by all cells that act as biological messengers: they transport proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. To identify the molecular mechanisms that govern their uptake and internalization into the cell, researchers have used an innovative methodological approach consisting of applying massive genomic screening based on CRISPR-Cas9 technology.





This tool allows researchers to deactivate, one by one, each of the more than twenty thousand human genes in a cell population to analyze their role in a specific process. In this case, the researchers genetically modified the cells so that each group had a different gene deactivated. The cells were then exposed to vesicles labeled with a fluorescent dye, and flow cytometry was used to measure which cells took up more or fewer vesicles. Fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) was then used to separate the cells with greater or lesser uptake capacity, and subsequently, the deactivated genes in each group were identified using massive parallel sequencing.