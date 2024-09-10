Lab-Grown Blood Stem Cells Could Benefit From “Switching Off” Biological Clock

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 3 minutes

A decade ago, Raquel Espin Palazon discovered that inflammatory signaling pathways must switch on for embryos to produce blood stem cells. The latest work from her lab shows the potential value of keeping those same signals switched off after their initial activation.





The new research from a team led by Espin Palazon and Clyde Campbell, assistant professors of genetics, development and cell biology at Iowa State University, will benefit efforts to develop lab-grown, patient-derived blood stem cells. The promising but work-in-progress advancement in regenerative medicine could eliminate the need for bone marrow transplants to treat blood disorders such as leukemia, lymphoma and anemia with stem cell injections.





Timing is the key to the findings, published Sept. 6 in Nature Communications. Espin Palazon’s earlier work established that NF-kB – a well-studied network of proteins that helps trigger inflammation, the host of reactions our bodies use to fight infections, injuries and other perceived dangers – was essential as blood stem cells form. Understanding when and why inflammatory signals appear will help replicate the process.





“This was really a huge step forward for the lab-based production of blood stem cells. Those protocols are going to be more precise and efficient,” Espin Palazon said.

Signals come in waves