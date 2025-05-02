Machine Learning Brings New Insights to Brain Cells' Roles in Addiction

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Object recognition software is used by law enforcement to help identify suspects, by self-driving cars to navigate roadways and by many consumers to unlock their cell phones or pay for their morning coffee.





Now, researchers led by the University of Cincinnati’s Anna Kruyer and the University of Houston’s Demetrio Labate have applied object recognition technology to track changes in brain cell structure and provide new insights into how the brain responds to heroin use, withdrawal and relapse. The research was published April 30 in the journal Science Advances.





Kruyer’s lab focuses on relapse to heroin use, as many overdose deaths occur when people overestimate their capacity for drug use during relapse. The team has developed an animal model of relapse over the past seven years, studying interactions between brain cells and the reward center of the brain that orchestrates the relapse process.





“We want to understand the neurons that are involved and all of the different cells and molecules that can shape that activity,” said Kruyer, PhD, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences in UC’s James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy. “The idea would be if you can interfere with relapse, you can help someone stay clean.”





“Essentially the Holy Grail is how to find treatments that prevent opioid users from relapsing,” added Michela Marini, a University of Houston doctoral student who was the lead author on the study.





While neurons are a more commonly studied brain cell, Kruyer has focused on another cell called an astrocyte. Astrocytes have many functions, including metabolic support for neurons, providing molecules that neurons turn into neurotransmitters, and shielding or uncovering different receptors during synaptic activity.





“Astrocytes are a kind of protective cell that can restore synaptic homeostasis,” Kruyer said. “They are super dynamic relative to the synapse, and they’re moving toward and away from the synapse in real time in a way that can impact drug seeking. So if you prevent this reassociation with synapses during relapse, you can increase and prolong relapse.”





Labate is an applied mathematician with expertise in harmonic analysis and machine learning.





“A central focus of my research is the development and application of mathematical techniques to uncover meaningful patterns in non-Euclidean data, such as the analysis of complex shapes,” said Labate, PhD, professor in the University of Houston Department of Mathematics. “The study of astrocytes provides an ideal setting for this type of investigation: these cells are highly heterogeneous, varying widely in size and shape, and are capable of dynamically remodeling their morphology in response to external stimuli.”