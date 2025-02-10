Mitochondria-Targeting Therapies May Hold the Key to Curing Diabetes

Mitochondria are essential for generating energy that fuels cells and helps them function.





Mitochondrial defects, however, are associated with the development of diseases such as type 2 diabetes. Patients who suffer from this disorder are unable to produce enough insulin or use the insulin produced by their pancreas to keep their blood sugar at normal levels.





Several studies have shown that insulin-producing pancreatic β-cells of patients with diabetes have abnormal mitochondria and are unable to generate energy. Yet, these studies were unable to explain why the cells behaved this way.

In a study published in Science , researchers at the University of Michigan used mice to show that dysfunctional mitochondria trigger a response that affects the maturation and function of β-cells.





“We wanted to determine which pathways are important for maintaining proper mitochondrial function,” said Emily M. Walker, Ph.D, a research assistant professor of internal medicine and first author of the study.





To do so, the team damaged three components that are essential for mitochondrial function: their DNA, a pathway used to get rid of damaged mitochondria, and one that maintains a healthy pool of mitochondria in the cell.





“In all three cases, the exact same stress response was turned on, which caused β-cells to become immature, stop making enough insulin, and essentially stop being β-cells,” Walker said.





“Our results demonstrate that the mitochondria can send signals to the nucleus and change the fate of the cell.”





The researchers also confirmed their findings in human pancreatic islet cells.

Mitochondrial dysfunction affects several types of cells

Their results prompted the team to expand their search into other cells that are affected during diabetes.