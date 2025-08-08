Molecular Drivers of Cellular Differentiation Identified

Both papers were published in Molecular Cell. The first paper was published on July 24, and the second on August 7.

“We saw a major bottleneck in the field of nascent RNA profiling,” said Pradeep Kumar Reddy Cingaram, Ph.D., an assistant scientist at the Sylvester and first author on one of the papers. “Existing methods, while powerful, are simply too slow and require large amounts of biological material. Imagine needing tens of millions of cells and several days just to get started. That immediately ruled out crucial research on rare cell types or precious patient biopsies.”

In two published papers, researchers at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, documented their use of a new RNA sequencing technology to uncover molecular drivers of cellular differentiation that could lead to better regenerative therapies. In addition to being used in the lab, the technique, Rapid Precision Run-On Sequencing (rPRO-seq), has the potential to help doctors understand patients’ disease states and response to treatment in real time.

Testing rPRO-Seq

In the first study, the team used rPRO-seq to study the role of a protein complex called Integrator in regulating gene expression, which was previously untraceable with nascent RNA sequencing.





“INTS11, the catalytic subunit of the Integrator complex, was a compelling choice for us because we already knew it was a key player in gene regulation,” said Dr. Cingaram.





Using cellular reprogramming models to induce neuronal differentiation, they found that when INTS11 was removed from neuronal cells, gene activity tied to brain development changed dramatically. Genes that needed to be active in order to prevent neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders were deactivated when the scientists removed INTS11.





“rPRO-seq allowed us to pinpoint a critical role for the INTS11 protein as a regulator of genes involved in neurodevelopmental disorders in neuronal cells,” said Ramin Shiekhattar, Ph.D., senior author on both of the studies, co-leader of the Cancer Epigenetics Program at Sylvester, chief of the Division of Cancer Genomics and Epigenomics and the Eugenia J. Dodson Chair in Cancer Research.





The technique only required 12 hours and 5,000 cells. Existing technologies needed several days and millions of cells. Additionally, the scientists emphasize that rPRO-seq allowed them to understand not just when genes were turned on and off, but how.





“That is, rPRO-seq allows mechanistic understanding of gene expression changes,” said Dr. Shiekhattar, also a professor in the Dr. John T. Macdonald Foundation Department of Human Genetics at the Miller School.





“Standard RNA sequencing looks at ‘steady-state’ RNA – the accumulation of what’s been made. It’s like seeing how many cars are on the road. But rPRO-seq reveals ‘nascent’ RNA – what’s being made right now. It’s like watching cars leave the factory. This gives us crucial, real-time insights into active gene transcription,” said Dr. Cingaram.