Neurons That Regulate Appetite and Contribute to Obesity Identified

Researchers have identified a distinct group of nerve cells in the brains of mice that influence food intake and contribute to obesity. These cells, known as PNOC/NPY neurons, have also been found in the human brain.





PNOC/NPY neurons A specific type of nerve cell in the brain that produces the peptides prepronociceptin (PNOC) and neuropeptide Y (NPY), both involved in regulating appetite and energy balance.





Using advanced genetic and molecular techniques, the team analysed these neurons at the single-cell level and categorized them into different clusters. Among these, only one specific cluster was found to regulate feeding behavior.

Role of leptin receptors in appetite regulation

Earlier research demonstrated that PNOC neurons in the hypothalamus show increased activity in mice consuming a high-fat diet. Further investigation revealed that about 10% of these neurons possess receptors for leptin, a hormone produced by adipose tissue that suppresses appetite.





Leptin A hormone produced by fat tissue that signals the brain to reduce appetite and increase energy expenditure. A hormone produced by fat tissue that signals the brain to reduce appetite and increase energy expenditure. Leptin receptor A protein on the surface of certain neurons that binds leptin and mediates its appetite-suppressing effects. A protein on the surface of certain neurons that binds leptin and mediates its appetite-suppressing effects.





When leptin receptors were removed from this neuron cluster, the mice exhibited increased food consumption and gained excess weight. This finding indicates that a relatively small subset of these neurons can significantly affect body weight.

Future directions in obesity treatment research

The research team plans to continue studying these nerve cells to uncover additional molecular targets that could be modulated by drugs.

"We hope that drugs that act on this specialized group of nerve cells will offer promising alternative therapies."

Dr. Jens Brüning.

The goal is to develop new therapies that specifically act on this subset of neurons to help control obesity. However, the researchers emphasize that translating these findings into treatments for humans will require further work.





Reference: Solheim MH, Stroganov S, Chen W, et al. Hypothalamic PNOC/NPY neurons constitute mediators of leptin-controlled energy homeostasis. Cell. 2025:S0092867425004039. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2025.04.001



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.