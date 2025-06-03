We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Neurons That Regulate Appetite and Contribute to Obesity Identified

Researchers identify a neuron cluster that regulates feeding and influences obesity, offering new targets for treatment.

News  
Published: June 3, 2025 
| Original story from the Max Planck Institute
Detailed illustration of neurons with glowing synapses and dendrites, showing intricate neural connections and activity.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

Researchers have identified a distinct group of nerve cells in the brains of mice that influence food intake and contribute to obesity. These cells, known as PNOC/NPY neurons, have also been found in the human brain.


PNOC/NPY neurons

A specific type of nerve cell in the brain that produces the peptides prepronociceptin (PNOC) and neuropeptide Y (NPY), both involved in regulating appetite and energy balance.

Subscribe to Cell Science updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Using advanced genetic and molecular techniques, the team analysed these neurons at the single-cell level and categorized them into different clusters. Among these, only one specific cluster was found to regulate feeding behavior.

Role of leptin receptors in appetite regulation

Earlier research demonstrated that PNOC neurons in the hypothalamus show increased activity in mice consuming a high-fat diet. Further investigation revealed that about 10% of these neurons possess receptors for leptin, a hormone produced by adipose tissue that suppresses appetite.


Leptin

A hormone produced by fat tissue that signals the brain to reduce appetite and increase energy expenditure.

Leptin receptor

A protein on the surface of certain neurons that binds leptin and mediates its appetite-suppressing effects.


When leptin receptors were removed from this neuron cluster, the mice exhibited increased food consumption and gained excess weight. This finding indicates that a relatively small subset of these neurons can significantly affect body weight.

Future directions in obesity treatment research

The research team plans to continue studying these nerve cells to uncover additional molecular targets that could be modulated by drugs.

"We hope that drugs that act on this specialized group of nerve cells will offer promising alternative therapies."


Dr. Jens Brüning.

The goal is to develop new therapies that specifically act on this subset of neurons to help control obesity. However, the researchers emphasize that translating these findings into treatments for humans will require further work.


Reference: Solheim MH, Stroganov S, Chen W, et al. Hypothalamic PNOC/NPY neurons constitute mediators of leptin-controlled energy homeostasis. Cell. 2025:S0092867425004039. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2025.04.001


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Related Topic Pages
Lab of the Future
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter