New Class of RNA That Keeps Cells in Order Identified

Researchers have identified a new class of RNA molecule, called smOOPs, which support cellular phase separation, where macromolecules form biomolecular condensates that are critical for cell function.





Biomolecular condensates are distinct, membrane-free compartments formed by macromolecules, including proteins and nucleic acids. They play key roles in gene regulation, stress responses and cellular homeostasis.





If the process of cellular phase separation malfunctions, it can trigger neurodegenerative disease, cancer and developmental disorders.





Some RNAs aggregate into biomolecular condensates more easily than others, but the reason for this has remained unclear.

A distinct class of RNAs

A new study, published in Cell Genomics, used tailored transcriptomics assays and deep learning to identify a new, distinct class of RNAs that are prone to forming biomolecular condensates in early development.





Semi-extractable and orthogonal organic phase-separation-enriched RNAs (smOOPs) are unusually “sticky” and highly cell-type specific. They accumulate in strongly interconnected visible clusters within cells.





“They are most prevalent in early embryonic development: they resist standard RNA extraction methods and bind particularly strongly to RNA-binding proteins,” said lead author Professor Miha Modic, head of the Department for Genomics and Development at the Zoological Institute of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.





Understanding the features of RNAs that are more prone to condensing is key to identifying how they shape cellular biology and could contribute insights into how cell phase separation malfunctions in disease.





smOOPs have several common features – they have long transcripts with low sequence complexity, strong internal folds and characteristic protein binding.

smOOPs as a potential scaffold for biomolecular condensates

The unique composition of smOOPs in specific cell states during development determines and supports the cell’s phase-separation landscape. The researchers noted that smOOPs enrich stress granules, but are also overrepresented in unstressed cells, potentially pointing to a role as an early scaffold for condensate formation.





The proteins encoded by smOOPs commonly feature long, flexible segments that further promote condensation.





"This suggests a fascinating interplay between RNA- and protein-based features in phase separation," said Modic. "The discovery of smOOPs expands our understanding of condensation-prone RNAs. It also demonstrates how combining biochemical experiments with machine learning can uncover the hidden logic of life's molecular networks."





The discovery of smOOPs and the network of RNA-RNA interactions they form not only opens a new avenue for understanding how biomolecular condensates contribute to cellular organization and function, but also provides a mechanistic framework for interpreting how condensates form and how they become pathogenic in disease.

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.