New Research Examines How Painful Uterine Fibroids Grow

Insights into how uterine tumors grow could give hope to millions of women who deal with painful fibroids.





Nearly 8 in 10 women develop fibroids, noncancerous tumors that develop in the uterus during child-bearing years. They can be extremely painful, cause extensive bleeding and lead to infertility.





Researchers at the University of Cincinnati found different signaling pathways being used by the fibroid cells compared to the uterine cells.

“That’s important for identifying therapeutic targets because we want to target the tumor without affecting the surrounding tissue,” said Stacey Schutte, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering in UC’s College of Engineering and Applied Science.





The study was published in the journal F&S Science.





Treating fibroids is often invasive and expensive, costing patients and their insurers billions of dollars each year, according to the National Institutes of Health. Treatments can often lead to infertility as well, Schutte said.





“One in nine women will have a hysterectomy in their lifetime. And one-third to one-half of those are [because of] uterine fibroids,” Schutte said.





Schutte has experience in this research field. She was a postdoctoral fellow at the Emory University School of Medicine’s Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics.





“It usually isn’t life-threatening, but the pain can be immense,” she said. “Contractions push the tumors into the muscle tissue.”





During each menstrual cycle, the body releases estrogen and progesterone, which causes the tissue lining inside the uterus to thicken in anticipation of possible pregnancy. These hormones also help fibroids grow.





But Schutte said cells likewise can react to physical strain — like a defense mechanism to protect the cells.





“I came from working in cardiovascular medicine. We studied mechanical strain on blood vessels. Mechanical forces can cause cells to produce a lot of extracellular matrix to increase the size of the tissue,” she said.