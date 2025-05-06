New Research Uncovers How Shift Work Impacts Muscle Health

Muscle cells contain their own circadian clocks and disrupting them with shift work can have a profound impact on aging, according to new research.





A study published today in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) contributes to the growing evidence of the damage shift work has on health.





The King’s College London team revealed how muscle cells have an intrinsic timekeeping mechanism that regulates protein turnover, modulating muscle growth and function. At night, the muscle clock activates the breakdown of defective proteins, replenishing muscles while the body rests.





Altering this intrinsic muscle clock was associated with muscle decline seen with age, known as sarcopenia. This implies that disrupting circadian rhythms, as with shift work, accelerates the aging process.





The scientists used zebrafish in the research – which are often used in biological studies. Zebrafish share up to 70% of genes with humans, which are easy to modify in the laboratory, and are transparent, so their muscles are easily observed under a microscope.



