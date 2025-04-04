New Ultrasound Imaging Visualizes Cells in Living Organs

Read time: 2 minutes

While medical centres use ultrasound daily, so far this technology is not capable of observing body tissues at the scale of cells. Physicists from TU Delft have developed a microscopy technique based on ultrasound to reveal capillaries and cells across living organs—something that wasn’t possible before. The research is now published in Science.





Ultrasound is one of the most widely used imaging techniques in medicine, but up until recently it hardly played a role in imaging the tiniest structures of our bodies such as cells. “Clinical ultrasound, like the kind used for pregnancy scans, creates real-time images of body parts”, first author Baptiste Heiles explains. “It allows diagnosis of various diseases, or to monitor a developing baby. However, what is going on at a microscopic level remains hidden.”