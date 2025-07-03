Patterned Culture Dish Elevates Stem Cell Therapy Potential

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers in Japan and the United States have developed a method to grow mesenchymal stem cells as aligned sheets, significantly increasing their production of signaling proteins involved in tissue repair and immune regulation. The technique, reported in Materials Today Bio, may improve how stem cells are used in regenerative treatments.





Mesenchymal stem cells These are adult stem cells found in bone marrow and other tissues. They can differentiate into bone, cartilage and fat cells, and are known for their role in tissue repair and immune system regulation.

A surface that shapes cell behavior

The team used a temperature-responsive culture dish featuring striped patterns to grow stem cells in parallel lines. This arrangement mimics the alignment seen in tissues such as muscle and skin. When cultured on this surface, the cells formed a cohesive sheet with enhanced secretion of cytokines – small proteins that influence inflammation, cell growth and tissue healing.





Cytokines Small proteins released by cells that have an effect on interactions and communication between cells.





Key factors that increased in production included vascular endothelial growth factor, hepatocyte growth factor and transforming growth factor-β. These proteins are known to support blood vessel formation, liver regeneration and immune modulation, respectively.

Sheet-based delivery for better treatment

Mesenchymal stem cells are of particular interest in regenerative medicine because they can promote healing in damaged or diseased tissues. However, delivering these cells as isolated units has limitations: they can disperse unpredictably or fail to remain at the injury site.





To address this, researchers have turned to growing the cells into sheets. These sheets maintain natural connections between cells and preserve components of the extracellular matrix, which helps anchor the cells and support tissue structure. The new method improves upon this approach by guiding cell orientation during sheet formation, which appears to enhance their cooperative behavior and functional output.





Extracellular matrix A network of proteins and molecules that surround and support cells within tissues. It helps maintain tissue structure and influences cell behavior, including migration and communication.

Accessible manufacturing with clinical potential

Importantly, the patterned surface was created using simple modifications to existing commercial materials. It does not require advanced fabrication techniques, making the approach more feasible for laboratory and clinical use. Once grown, the aligned cell sheet can be detached by lowering the temperature, allowing for easy collection without damaging the structure.





Tests confirmed that the method does not interfere with the stem cells' ability to differentiate into other cell types, suggesting it could be used broadly in therapeutic settings.





The work was carried out by researchers at Hiroshima University, Keio University, Tokyo Women’s Medical University and the University of Utah.





Reference: Nagase K, Kuramochi H, Grainger DW, Takahashi H. Functional aligned mesenchymal stem cell sheets fabricated using micropatterned thermo-responsive cell culture surfaces. Materials Today Bio. 2025;32:101657. doi: 10.1016/j.mtbio.2025.101657



