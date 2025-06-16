Protein Structure Discovery Unlocks Disease Insights

The research of a trio of UC structural biologists has just been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).





It’s the first publication to come out of the Seegar Lab at UC. Tom Seegar, PhD, Ohio Eminent Scholar and assistant professor in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biosciences in the College of Medicine, serves as corresponding author of the study.





The study’s first authors are Joe Maciag, PhD, a research scientist in the Seegar Lab, and Conner Slone, a graduate student assistant in the Seegar Lab.





They are “seeing” the physical, atomic structure of two protein structures for the first time, along with how they interact, which can alter their function, and how that drives inflammatory signaling.





“If you can see something, you can figure out how it works,” said Seegar. “We are figuring out what this enzyme looks like and how it’s regulated.”