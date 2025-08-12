Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Targeting cellular structures called nuclear speckles could be a completely new approach for treating proteinopathies — diseases driven by abnormal accumulation of misfolded proteins — such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and prion diseases, according to new research publishing in Nature Communications led by the University of Pittsburgh.





“Our research is painting a picture where dysregulation of nuclear speckles is important for neuron degeneration in the context of many diseases,” said senior author Dr. Bokai Zhu, assistant professor in Pitt’s Department of Medicine and the Aging Institute. “The concept of rejuvenating nuclear speckles to treat these diseases is completely novel, but I believe it’s the next frontier of neurodegenerative research.





Nuclear speckles are structures within cell nuclei that regulate proper protein production, folding and degradation — a balance known as proteostasis. Zhu’s previous research found that nuclear speckle shape affects function: more spherical speckles were linked with worse proteostasis than irregularly shaped ones.





Hypothesizing that drugs that make nuclear speckles less round could treat proteinopathies, Zhu’s team screened hundreds of FDA-approved drugs. When they measured the effects on nuclear speckle sphericity, one stood out: pyrvinium pamoate, originally approved for treating pinworm infections.





And sure enough, pyrvinium pamoate improved proteostasis within cells in a dish, found first author Dr. William Dion, a former graduate student in Zhu’s lab.





“We were thrilled that our hypothesis was correct,” said Zhu. “This led us to ask: Does this drug work in disease models, and how does it work?”