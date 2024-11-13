Researchers Succeed in Emulating Natural Cell-Cell Communication

Read time: 2 minutes

A research team from the University of Basel has succeeded in synthesizing simple, environmentally sensitive cells complete with artificial organelles. For the first time, the researchers have also been able to emulate natural cell-cell communication using these protocells – based on the model of photoreceptors in the eye. This opens up new possibilities for basic research and applications in medicine.





Life is all about communication: from bacteria to multicellular organisms, living things rely on their cells’ ability to send, receive and process signals. For the first time, a research team has succeeded in emulating natural cell communication using synthetic cells. A team of researchers led by Professor Cornelia Palivan from the University of Basel and Nobel laureate Professor Ben Feringa from the University of Groningen reports on these findings in the scientific journal Advanced Materials.





Palivan and her colleagues carry out research into tiny containers made of polymers that they can load with specific molecules and open in a targeted manner. In their current project, the team goes one step further: “We constructed cell-sized microcontainers packed with specialized nanocontainers,” explains Palivan. This approach allows the researchers to simulate cells with cell organelles, creating a form of highly simplified synthetic cell also known as a protocell.





In their publication, the researchers describe a system of protocells made of polymers, biomolecules and other nanocomponents that is modeled on signal transmission in the retina of the eye. This system is made up of light-responsive protocells – the “senders” – on the one hand and receiver protocells on the other.