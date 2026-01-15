Spaceflight Provides a Unique Model for Studying Aging

Read time: 1 minute

When the four-member crew of Axiom-2 launched into space in May 2023 their 10-day mission was chock full of experiments aimed at understanding human physiology. Results from some of those experiments, now online at Aging Cell, highlight spaceflight as a unique model for studying aging as well as cellular resilience. The research sets the stage for testing potential anti-aging interventions for those of us who have no plans to travel in space.





Spaceflight exposes astronauts to a combination of environmental stressors such as microgravity, ionizing radiation, disruption in circadian rhythms and social isolation. Utilizing blood samples taken before, during and after the Axiom-2 mission, Buck researchers, along with collaborators at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City and at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jedda, Saudia Arabia, came up with what they call Epigenetic Age Acceleration (EAA), a formula which determines how those stressors impact gene expression and biological age. On average, EEA increased 1.91 years by flight day 7. Upon return, biological age decreased in all crew members with older astronauts returning to pre-flight estimates and younger astronauts showing a biological age lower than pre-flight levels.





“These results point to the exciting possibility that humans have intrinsic rejuvenation factors that can counter these age-accelerating stressors,” said Buck associate professor, Director of the AI and Bioinformatics Core and senior author David Furman PhD, whose lab has the ability to recapitulate the effects of microgravity in cells and organoids. “Using spaceflight as a platform to study aging mechanisms gives us a working model that will allow us to move toward the ultimate goal of identifying and boosting these rejuvenating factors both in astronauts and in those of us planning on aging in a more conventional manner.”





The blood samples were investigated using 32 different DNA methylation-based clocks and the research was led by Buck postdoc and bioinformatician Matias Fuentealba, PhD, first author of the paper. Scientists observed that shifts in immune cell composition accounted for a significant portion of the observed age acceleration, driven largely by changes in regulatory T-cells and naïve CD4 T-cells. However, even after adjusting for cell composition, chronological age predictors showed acceleration during spaceflight. “The findings suggest that spaceflight induces rapid, yet reversible, epigenetic changes that are partially distinct from cell shifts,” said Furman, adding, “This positions spaceflight as a platform to study aging mechanisms and test geroprotective interventions.”





Furman is modeling microgravity in his lab utilizing organoids grown from heart, brain and immune cells to further understand the impact of spaceflight on different tissues. Patented technology from the Buck has been spun off into a company focused on building tools and assays for drug discovery and for consumers interested in intervening in the aging process.





