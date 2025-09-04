We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Sperm Cells Transformed Into Microrobots for Drug Delivery, Diagnostics

Sperm cell microrobots can be visualized and controlled, opening doors in drug delivery and infertility diagnostics.

News  
Published: September 4, 2025 
Original story from the University of Twente
Sperm cells, which have been transformed into controllable drug delivery and diagnostic microrobots.
Credit: iStock
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

A team of researchers at the TechMed Centre of the University of Twente has transformed real sperm cells into tiny, magnetically controlled microrobots. These sperm bots can now be tracked in real time using X-ray imaging, a breakthrough in medical microrobotics. This development could open new doors in reproductive medicine, drug delivery, and infertility diagnostics.

Subscribe to Cell Science updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Sperm cells are naturally fast, flexible swimmers that can navigate the complex environment of the female reproductive tract. Making them promising candidates for use in medical microrobotics. Sperm cells are nearly impossible to see inside the human body using traditional imaging methods like X-ray. They’re small, low-density, and nearly transparent to radiation. “Until now, visualising sperm inside the body was nearly impossible,” says UT researcher Islam Khalil, lead author of the study.

Coating sperm cells

Together with researchers and medical professionals from the Radboud University Medical Center and the University of Waterloo (Canada), researchers at the University of Twente coated real sperm cells with magnetic nanoparticles. This made them visible under X-ray and responsive to external magnetic fields. For the first time, these sperm-based microrobots can now be tracked and steered inside a life-sized anatomical model.


Once inside, they can potentially deliver drugs to hard-to-reach places such as the uterus or fallopian tubes. The medication is loaded directly into the sperm cell bodies. “We’re turning nature’s own cell delivery systems into programmable microrobots,” says Khalil. This could be an important advancement for targeted treatments of conditions like uterine cancer, endometriosis, or fibroids, all of which currently lack precise drug delivery options.

Peeking safely into fertilisation

Besides precise drug delivery, the technology could also offer new insights into the mystery of what happens inside the body during fertilisation. By tracking sperm movement noninvasively inside the reproductive system, researchers hope to better understand unexplained infertility, sperm transport mechanisms, and even improve IVF techniques.


Tests showed that the sperm-nanoparticle clusters remained biocompatible, causing no significant toxicity to human uterine cells even after 72 hours of exposure. This makes them suitable candidates for future in-vivo applications.


Reference: Magdanz V, van der Mijle Meijer JK, Ligtenberg LJW, et al. Sperm cell empowerment: X-ray-guided magnetic fields for enhanced actuation and localization of cytocompatible biohybrid microrobots. npj Robot. 2025;3(1):28. doi: 10.1038/s44182-025-00044-1


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter