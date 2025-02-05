Study Follows Stem Cells as They Transform Into Oral Cancer Cells

Nearly 60,000 people are diagnosed with oral cancer in the U.S. every year, according to the American Cancer Society, and the rate of new cases continues to rise. Now, researchers at University of California San Diego have discovered how healthy stem cells are transformed into cancer stem cells in the earliest stages of the disease.





Oral cancer — also known as head and neck squamous cell carcinoma — affects the mouth, throat, nose, sinuses and voice box. The cancer takes root in epithelial cells, the top layer of cells lining these cavities. Around 30% of oral cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV).





By activating a signaling protein called YAP (yes-associated protein, a transcription factor normally involved in stem cell maintenance and growth promotion) in combination with HPV oncogenes (genes that inhibit the normal suppression of tumor growth), the researchers triggered a cascade of cellular and molecular changes that reprogrammed normal stem cells into cancer cells in a mouse model.





The researchers used several state-of-the-art technologies to trace the progression of changes that transformed healthy stem cells to cancer stem cells at the resolution of the single cell.





The study is the first to use technologies such as cell tracing (marking cells to follow their proliferation through time) and multi-omics (analyzing molecular data from genomics, RNA transcription, protein expression, epigenetic changes and cellular metabolites to understand disease development) at the resolution of single cells to follow the real-time progression of these changes in a living organism.