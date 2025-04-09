Swimming Sperm’s Corkscrew Fluid Vortices Enhance Forward Motion

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A team of researchers from Monash University has uncovered how swimming sperm create corkscrew-shaped fluid vortices that help propel them forward, improving their chances of reaching the egg. The study, published in Cell Reports Physical Science, shows that these spiraling fluid patterns enhance the sperm’s movement by increasing its spin and helping it maintain a straight path.





The research was led by Professor Reza Nosrati from Monash University’s Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, in collaboration with Professor Ivan Marusic from the University of Melbourne’s Fluid Mechanics Group. The study used advanced imaging techniques to reconstruct the three-dimensional flow field surrounding sperm cells.

Corkscrew vortices improve sperm motility

The researchers discovered that as sperm swim, their flagellum (tail) generates a whipping motion that creates fluid vortices around them. These swirling fluid patterns form a corkscrew-like structure that attaches to the sperm body. The flow then rotates in sync with the sperm’s movement, adding extra thrust and improving propulsion.





Flagellum A whip-like appendage that some cells, including sperm, use to move. The motion of the flagellum helps propel the cell through liquid environments. A whip-like appendage that some cells, including sperm, use to move. The motion of the flagellum helps propel the cell through liquid environments. Vortex A fluid flow pattern in which the movement of the liquid is in a spiral or circular motion. In this context, the vortex is created by the sperm’s tail movement, helping enhance propulsion. A fluid flow pattern in which the movement of the liquid is in a spiral or circular motion. In this context, the vortex is created by the sperm’s tail movement, helping enhance propulsion.





"Imagine taking a straight rubber band and twisting it into a spiral. Now, add another turn to create a superhelix – a tightly coiled, extra-twisted structure. For sperm, this extra twist in the fluid enhances their movement, following them as it tightens, allowing them to swim more efficiently."

Dr. Reza Nosrati.

Implications for reproductive science

This discovery provides valuable insight into how sperm interact with their fluid environment. Understanding the role of these fluid structures could have implications for fertility research, as the size and strength of these vortices may affect how sperm interact with surfaces, other sperm or the egg.





“The size and strength of these flow structures could impact sperm interactions with nearby surfaces, other sperm, or even the egg itself,” said Nosrati.





The study builds on previous work from the team, which explored sperm motility near surfaces, but this is the first time that both the flagellar motion and the surrounding three-dimensional flow field have been simultaneously captured.

Broader impact on bioengineering and microbiology

Beyond fertility, the research also has broader applications in understanding the movement of other microorganisms, such as bacteria. These findings could inform studies on infection spread and biofilm formation, where microscopic organisms interact with surfaces in complex ways.





Biofilm A thin, slimy film of bacteria or other microorganisms that adhere to surfaces. Biofilms are common in various biological processes and can be involved in infections.





"These visualisations help us to better understand the fluid dynamics and the way sperm and other microorganisms navigate through different fluids," said Nosrati.





Reference: Akbaridoust F, Abdul Halim MS, Marusic I, Nosrati R. Superhelix flow structures drive sperm locomotion. Cell Rep Phys Sci. 2025:102524. doi: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2025.102524



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.