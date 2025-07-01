We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

T-Cell Feedback Shapes Complex Structure of the Thymus

Crosstalk between T cells and the thymus shapes how the thymus grows and shapes itself.

News  
Published: July 1, 2025 
Original story from Ludwig Maximilian University
T cells with surface proteins visible, illustrating the signaling that shapes the structure of the thymus.
Credit: iStock
Read time: 1 minute

The thymus is one of the most important organs of the immune system, where T cells learn to distinguish the body’s own tissue from foreign tissue – a decisive step in preventing autoimmune diseases. The complex internal shape of the thymus is remarkable, with a highly convoluted structure in the region of the medulla. Scientists have been unsure how this complicated structure arises and whether its genesis is related to the function of the organ.


A team led by LMU biophysicist Professor Erwin Frey has now developed a theoretical model based on signaling pathways in the thymus which they experimentally demonstrated in mice. The model mirrors the development of the unusual morphology of the medulla and proposes that the convoluted form of the thymus results directly from the biological interactions necessary for its function.


The key lies in a particular type of feedback known as thymic cross-talk: T cells are immunologically primed in the thymus through exposure to various antigens. In the medulla, the body tests whether the cells respond to its own antigens – if so, these cells are eliminated. While they are being eliminated, the cells emit signals that prompt the surrounding tissue to grow. The growing tissue in turn influences where further T cells are tested. “A self-organized, convoluted structure emerges from this interaction,” says Frey. “This architecture allows the organ to function more efficiently. A round thymus would be less efficient in the elimination of autoreactive T cells.”

These findings could also be significant for other organs beyond the thymus, emphasize the authors. The model illustrates how biological function can form spatial structures – and thus generates an organ morphology that is deeply rooted in function. It not only predicts known observations – such as the changes in thymus structure in the case of genetic mutations – but also furnishes new, experimentally testable hypotheses.


Reference: Muramatsu D, Weyer H, Gartner FM, Frey E. Basic interactions responsible for thymus function explain the convoluted medulla shape. PNAS. 2025;122(25):e2415288122. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2415288122


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

