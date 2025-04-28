Tissues May Form Like Avalanches

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

An avalanche is caused by a chain reaction of events. A vibration or a change in terrain can have a cascading and devastating impact.





A similar process may happen when living tissues are subject to being pushed or pulled, according to new research published by Northeastern University doctoral student Anh Nguyen and supervised by Northeastern physics professor Max Bi.





As theoretical physicists, Bi and Nguyen use computational modeling and mathematics to understand the mechanical processes that organisms undergo on a cellular level. With this more recent work, they have observed that when subjected to sufficient stress, tissues can “suddenly and dramatically rearrange themselves,” similar to how avalanches are formed in the wild.





This observation challenges the notion that mechanical responses in tissues are entirely localized, suggesting instead that stress redistribution can lead to coordinated rearrangements across larger regions, explains Bi.





“What Anh has found in these computational simulations is that these [cells] are actually talking mechanically, meaning that if rearrangement happens with four cells, the energy that gets released from these four cells is enough to trigger other cells to undergo rearrangement.”





Biologically, this discovery could help in the engineering of new types of tissues, skin grafting, or in other wound healing research. In comprehending this mechanical process, researchers can also have a better understanding of how to trigger or prevent it from happening in the first place.





“How do we prevent the avalanches from happening if we want or the opposite, how do we allow avalanches to happen more readily?” he says.





He points to the potential of this discovery being used for cancer research. When cancer metastasizes, cells in the body go haywire and begin to flow into parts of the body they shouldn’t be in, Bi says.





“If we can find the physical principles that hold these cells back in place, prevent them from doing rearrangements — avalanches — that can be a guiding principle for holding cancer back. That’s the dream. What are the physical ways to keep cancer in check, to hold it in place?”





It’s also just a fascinating discovery as physicists are always looking for universal behaviors between disparate systems.





“It’s kind of a physicist’s dream to look for universality,” Bi adds.





These insights are currently grounded in computational modeling. Bi and Nguyen are collaborating with biologists to explore whether similar mechanical behaviors can be observed in living tissues.





“We are actively collaborating with experimentalists to observe this behavior directly in biological tissues,” says Bi. “Given the universality we see in avalanche dynamics, from earthquakes to plastic flow in soft materials, I strongly believe similar collective rearrangements should be present in tissues as well. The physics doesn’t depend on whether the system is made of cells or sand.”





Reference: Nguyen AQ, Huang J, Bi D. Origin of yield stress and mechanical plasticity in model biological tissues. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):3260. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-58526-7





