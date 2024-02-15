Triggering Asexual Propagation of Crop Plants

If we could find a way to propagate crop plants by asexual reproduction through seeds – known as apomixis – it would revolutionize agriculture. If it were possible to bypass the reductional division and fertilization of female gametes, the seeds produced would be genetically identical to the mother plant. Plant varieties with desired characteristics could thus be propagated much more easily – as seed clones. Now, Ueli Grossniklaus and his team at the Department of Plant and Microbial Biology at the University of Zurich (UZH) have come a step closer to achieving this goal. “In the model plant thale cress, we have discovered the signal that activates the female gamete to form a new seed,” says Grossniklaus.

The fertilization process in plants consists of two events. Two sperm cells merge with one female gamete each – one sperm cell fertilizes the egg, from which the embryo and ultimately the next generation is formed, while the other one fuses with the central cell, which develops into a placenta-like tissue that supplies the embryo with nutrients. Together, they develop into mature seeds. For fertilization to be successful, sperm cells and female gametes must be in the same phase of the cell cycle – in other words, they need to be “in sync” with each other.