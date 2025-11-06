Triggering Cell Death in Metastatic Melanoma May Pave the Way for New Cancer Treatments

Read time: 2 minutes

Metastatic melanoma cells that have spread to lymph nodes survive by relying on a protein called ferroptosis suppressor protein 1 (FSP1)—a surprising metabolic dependency that could open the door to a new class of cancer treatments, according to a new study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The researchers say the study not only highlights the therapeutic potential of drugs that inhibit FSP1, but also offers new ways to understand cancer and its vulnerabilities.





Ferroptosis is a form of cell death driven by excessive lipid oxidation in cell membranes. When this occurs, the cell’s structural integrity collapses, leading to death. Cancer cells rely heavily on antioxidant proteins like FSP1 to prevent ferroptosis.





“Our study shows that melanoma cells in lymph nodes become dependent on FSP1 to survive, and that it is possible to decrease melanoma cell survival in lymph nodes with novel FSP1 inhibitors,” said corresponding author Jessalyn Ubellacker, assistant professor of molecular metabolism. “These findings lay the foundation for potential new therapeutic strategies aimed at slowing cancer progression by targeting ferroptosis defense mechanisms.”





Ferroptosis has long been suggested as a strategy to kill cancer cells. Most research into understanding factors that drive ferroptosis resistance has focused on discoveries made in cells grown in plastic dishes (known as in vitro contexts). For this study, the researchers took a different approach, asking how cancer cells’ environment in vivo (in a live organism) may change their mode of protection against ferroptosis. The researchers specifically investigated melanoma cells that had metastasized and moved into lymph nodes, using melanoma tumors in the lymph nodes of mice to do so. They then tested the efficacy of new FSP1 inhibitors directly in the tumors.





The study found that inside lymph nodes, FSP1 is a key line of defense against cell death. When the researchers delivered FSP1 inhibitors to the tumors, the tumors’ growth was sharply reduced. In comparison, they tested this same drug on melanoma in vitro and saw little impact on cancer cell death.





The researchers noted that, in addition to pointing to the potential effectiveness of FSP1 inhibitors as a cancer treatment, the study helps to reframe how scientists think about ferroptosis in cancer—not as a single, uniform process, but as one that depends heavily on the tissue context.





“Metastatic disease, not the primary tumor, is what kills most cancer patients. Yet little is understood about how cancer cells adapt to survive in organs such as lymph nodes,” said first author Mario Palma, postdoctoral research fellow in the Ubellacker Lab. “We discovered that niche features of the lymph node actively shape which antioxidant systems melanoma can use. That context-specific dependency had not yet been fully appreciated and suggests that, rather than trying to kill every tumor cell the same way, we can exploit the weaknesses that arise as cancer spreads.”





In the same issue, Nature published a complementary study led by the Papagiannakopoulus Laboratory at New York University, showing that inhibiting FSP1 in lung cancer cells triggers ferroptosis and slows tumor growth. Together, the two studies strengthen the case for FSP1 as a promising target across multiple cancer types.





Reference: Palma M, Chaufan M, Breuer CB, et al. Lymph node environment drives FSP1 targetability in metastasizing melanoma. Nature. Published online November 5, 2025:1-10. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-09709-1





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.