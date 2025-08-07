We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Vitamin D in Early Pregnancy Tied to Cognitive Benefits

Higher prenatal vitamin D levels may support cognitive development in children.

Published: August 7, 2025 
Original story from Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes
Read time: 1 minute

Higher vitamin D levels during pregnancy may be linked to better scores on cognitive tests, according to a new study by the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Cohort.


Researchers found that children whose mothers had higher vitamin D levels while pregnant tended to perform better on cognitive tests assessing skills like problem-solving and processing new information at ages 7 to 12. However, vitamin D levels were not linked to skills based on learned knowledge, such as vocabulary. The association appeared strongest among children of Black mothers, and vitamin D levels measured earlier in pregnancy seemed most important for children’s brain development. Black people often have lower vitamin D levels because their skin has more pigment, which makes it harder for the skin to produce vitamin D from sunlight.


“Our study provides important new evidence that early pregnancy may be a critical period when vitamin D has the greatest potential to support cognitive development, said Melissa M. Melough, PhD, RD of the University of Delaware, Newark. “This highlights a key opportunity for clinicians to enhance screening and support for vitamin D supplementation before and during pregnancy. “

Vitamin D deficiency is common during pregnancy and has been linked to early brain development, but few studies have examined whether these effects continue into later childhood or differ by racial group. The researchers emphasize that while these findings add to growing evidence on the role of vitamin D in pregnancy, further studies are needed to determine the optimal dose and timing of supplementation to support cognitive development.


Reference: Melough MM, McGrath M, Palmore M, et al. Gestational vitamin D concentration and child cognitive development: a longitudinal cohort study in the environmental influences on child health outcomes program. Am J Clin Nutrit. 2025;122(2):571-581. doi: 10.1016/j.ajcnut.2025.06.017


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

