Autophagy—meaning “self-eating” in Greek—is a fundamental cellular mechanism that preserves cell health by recycling and degrading worn-out or dysfunctional components. Serving as an essential housekeeping process, autophagy also plays a key role in strengthening immunity, mobilizing when cells encounter stressors such as starvation or infection to eliminate bacteria, viruses, and other threats.





But autophagy is not monolithic. Scientists distinguish between “non-selective autophagy,” which indiscriminately clears away chunks of cellular material, and “selective autophagy,” which carefully targets damaged organelles, misfolded proteins, or invading pathogens for destruction. Diverse physiological and environmental stresses—ranging from nutrient deprivation to chemical toxins and infection—can activate this pathway.





While autophagy is crucial for cellular health, its dysregulation has serious consequences, contributing to diseases including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders.





Now, in a new study

external linkpublished in the Journal of Cell Biology, University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine researchers unveil an optimized workflow that exposes novel signaling mechanisms regulating autophagy in response to numerous disease-related stress conditions.





By discovering stress-specific autophagy regulators, the team has laid the groundwork for new strategies to decipher autophagy's molecular regulation—potentially accelerating the translation of research from bench to bedside.





Additionally, the researchers have assembled a rich dataset designed to empower multidisciplinary investigations exploring a broad spectrum of biomedical questions.

Exploring a cellular mystery

Recent studies have revealed that defects in autophagy relevant to disease often stem from improper management of specific cellular cargo. For instance, protein aggregates accumulate in neurodegenerative disorders, while damaged mitochondria persist in cancer. These examples illustrate how the precise regulation of autophagy and its ability to target specific types of cellular cargo is essential for preventing disease and maintaining cellular function. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for developing future therapeutic strategies aimed at correcting autophagy defects.





Recognizing this, Dr. Maxime Rousseaux, Assistant Professor in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine (CMM), and Dr. Ryan Russell, Associate Professor in the same department and the study’s senior author, questioned whether modern gene-editing technologies could support the first comparative analysis of the pathways directing the fate of these distinct cargos.





Dr. Rousseaux, who holds the Canada Research Chair in Personalized Genomics of Neurodegeneration