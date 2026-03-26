Without Gravity, Sperm Lose Their Sense of Direction

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For sperm, finding an egg is a difficult journey on Earth; in the weightless void of space, it may be nearly impossible.

Researchers at the University of Adelaide recently used simulated microgravity to demonstrate that while sperm maintain their speed, they lose their sense of direction. The study reveals that this navigational failure leads to significantly lower fertilization rates and potential developmental delays in embryos.

“This is the first time we have been able to show that gravity is an important factor in sperm’s ability to navigate through a channel like the reproductive tract,” said senior author Dr. Nicole McPherson, a senior lecturer who runs the Sperm and Embryo Biology Group at Adelaide University’s Robinson Research Institute.

The biological hurdles of space exploration

Space agencies like NASA are preparing for long-term missions to the Moon and Mars through the Artemis program. If humans are to live off Earth for generations, they must eventually reproduce in space.

However, every living thing on Earth evolved under the constant pull of gravity. Cells use a process called mechanosensing to turn these physical forces into biological signals. Without this force, basic biological functions can fail.

Mechanosensing Mechanosensing is the process by which cells detect and respond to physical forces in their environment.

Earlier studies on animals in space provided some clues about the risks of low gravity. Researchers noted that rats experienced reduced testicular mass, while other studies saw changes in how stem cells developed; however, these results were often mixed or poorly controlled. One issue was that researchers could not easily separate the effects of gravity from the impact of space radiation. On top of that, no previous study has specifically looked at sperm navigation through the reproductive tract in microgravity.

In the new study, the team evaluated how zero gravity impacts sperm navigation, fertilization, and the health of the resulting embryo using human, mouse, and pig models.

Testing sperm navigation in simulated microgravity

The research team used a device called a 3D clinostat to simulate space conditions, which rotates samples to cancel out the pull of gravity. To mimic the female reproductive tract, they used tiny channels for the sperm to swim through.

“We observed a significant reduction in the number of sperm that were able to successfully find their way through the chamber maze in microgravity conditions compared to normal gravity,” said McPherson.

However, even though the results showed that gravity is essential for directional success, the physical movement of the sperm did not change. They still swam at normal speeds; they just couldn’t stay on course.

“This was experienced right across all models, despite no changes to the way sperm physically move. This indicates that their loss of direction was not due to a change in motility but other elements,” said McPherson.

Adding a high dose (100 µM) of the hormone progesterone helped human sperm navigate correctly, even without gravity.

“We believe this is because progesterone is also released from the egg and can help guide sperm to the site of fertilization, but this warrants further exploration as a potential solution,” explained McPherson.

While human sperm navigation was rescued by progesterone, this specific chemical rescue was not tested or confirmed in the other species.

Fertilization itself also remained a struggle. Mouse fertilization rates dropped by 30% after four hours of microgravity exposure.

“We observed reduced fertilization rates during four to six hours of exposure to microgravity. Prolonged exposure appeared to be even more detrimental, resulting in development delays and, in some cases, reduced cells that go on to form the fetus in the earliest stages of embryo formation,” McPherson said.

Future planning for a space settlement future

In surviving embryos, researchers noted an unexpected increase in epiblast cells—the specific group of cells that go on to form the fetus. This could suggest that microgravity may act as a filter—or a “positive selective pressure”—meaning only the most capable sperm reach the egg.

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Despite this, the research highlights that successful reproduction off Earth will require highly controlled environments.

“These insights show how complex reproductive success in space is and the critical need for more research across all early stages of development,” said McPherson.

“As we progress toward becoming a spacefaring or multi-planetary species, understanding how microgravity affects the earliest stages of reproduction is critical,” said Dr. John Culton, an associate professor and the director of the Andy Thomas Centre for Space Resources.

However, while the simulation is accurate for gravity, it cannot replicate the complex radiation found in space.

Even so, the results offer a starting point for future work. The next phase will investigate if the lower gravity on the Moon or Mars is enough to support healthy sperm function.

While the challenges are clear, the researchers remain hopeful: “In our most recent study, many healthy embryos were still able to form even when fertilized under these conditions. This gives us hope that reproducing in space may one day be possible,” said McPherson.

Understanding these biological limits is the first step toward designing artificial gravity systems and medical interventions that will support the next generation of space explorers.

Reference: Lyons HE, Nikitaras V, Arman BM, et al. Simulated microgravity alters sperm navigation, fertilization and embryo development in mammals. Comm Biol. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s42003-026-09734-4

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Adelaide University. Material has been edited for length and content.